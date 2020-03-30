Former surgeon general says America is headed for 'multiple peaks' of coronavirus cases

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Amid the widespread coronavirus cases in New York City, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy voiced concern for a possible surge in spread among other major cities.

“Unlike other countries which may have had a single peak overall in infection, we are likely in the United States going to see multiple peaks. New York is going first now,” Murthy told “America’s Newsroom.”

Murthy, who served the Obama administration, said that the crisis is getting “worse in NYC by the day.” Murthy said that he’s deeply worried about the New Orleans outbreak.

“I think we’re very concerned about Detroit, and other states--like Kansas and Florida--are also deeply worrisome if you look at the rise in cases there.”

The USNS Comfort has arrived at the front lines of the coronavirus fight in the United States.

The Navy hospital ship, which contains 1,000 beds, a dozen operating rooms, a medical laboratory, a pharmacy and more, sailed into New York City harbor on Monday after departing from Virginia over the weekend.

“There she is," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as the ship docked at Manhattan's Pier 90.

“If there is ever a time that we need to work together it is today," he added. "The president is right – this is a war. And what does this nation do when it’s at war? It comes together and it acts as one.”

The White House said the 1,200 “doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, X-ray technicians, orderlies and other medical staff” on board the vessel “will augment and support New York City’s medical community and conserve hospital capacity by treating some non-COVID-19 patients.”

Murthy said that the U.S. will have “multiple peaks over time.”

“The need for beds, materials, protective equipment as well as health care workers is only going to grow in the coming weeks,” Murthy said.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.