Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears on 'Fox & Friends First': 'Children belong to their parents, not the state'

Says Dems heading for defeat in midterms if they stay on this course

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Gov. Winsome Sears joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how the Democrats' strategy on education will affect them in the 2022 elections.

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears said Tuesday children belong to their parents, not the government, as education and parental influence in the classroom remain key concerns for voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Sears reiterated on "Fox & Friends First" that

PARENTS WILL BE DOMINANT VOICE IN MIDTERMS AFTER DEMOCRATS USED KIDS AS ‘POLITICAL PAWNS’: KELLYANNE CONWAY

WINSOME SEARS: If they continue on the same course, they're going to lose in November, so they better start listening to parents because… children do belong to the parents, not the state. 

We are the ones who will decide what our children should learn... Powers that be keep pinning people against each other, the rich against the poor… Black against White, et cetera, in an effort to divide us. I don't know to what end, but it's not going to work because ultimately parents want to ensure that their children are learning. That's the whole thing.

