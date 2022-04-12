Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears on 'Fox & Friends First': 'Children belong to their parents, not the state'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears said Tuesday children belong to their parents, not the government, as education and parental influence in the classroom remain key concerns for voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Sears reiterated on "Fox & Friends First" that

WINSOME SEARS: If they continue on the same course, they're going to lose in November, so they better start listening to parents because… children do belong to the parents, not the state.

We are the ones who will decide what our children should learn... Powers that be keep pinning people against each other, the rich against the poor… Black against White, et cetera, in an effort to divide us. I don't know to what end, but it's not going to work because ultimately parents want to ensure that their children are learning. That's the whole thing.

