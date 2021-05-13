Virginia GOP lieutenant governor nominee slams critical race theory curriculum as ‘nonsense’

Virginia Lt. Gov. nominee Winsome Sears, the first Black female Republican to participate in the race, told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that critical race theory curriculum is "nonsense."

Sears, a Marine veteran, pushed back against teaching children to see White people and their families as "racist."

"It's going to be detrimental to our schools and not what we want. It supposedly is to help someone who looks like me and I'm sick of it, I'm sick of being used by the Democrats and so are many people who look like me," she added.

Former state delegate and Jamaica native Sears, 57, is the first Black Republican woman from her district to run for lieutenant governor. Her district is 60 percent Black.

OKLAHOMA CITY SCHOOL BOARD DENOUNCES NEW LAW BANNING CRITICAL RACE THEORY AS PROTECTING 'WHITE FRAGILITY'

Sears won the Republican Party nomination for lieutenant governor on Tuesday. If elected, Sears be the first Black woman to win statewide office in the Commonwealth.

Sears will join gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and attorney general nominee Jason Miyares on the GOP ticket this fall.

Democrats will choose their nominees in a primary next month.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

Sears is an advocate of school choice and rejects critical race theory.

"Now, I do want to say that we're all about school choice. We must have parental school choice," Sears said.