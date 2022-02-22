Virginia mom's takedown of school board over mask hypocrisy goes viral: 'We the parents are fed up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia mother's takedown of a school board member's mask hypocrisy is sweeping the internet after she called out a photo of the chairwoman not wearing a mask among a crowd of people, prompting her to storm out of the meeting,

Mother of two Alecia Vaught joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the heated exchange, explaining how parents in the district are "fed up" with the blatant hypocrisy as many officials refuse to honor the new optional mask policy.

"We the parents are just fed up with the hypocrisy," Vaught told co-host Steve Doocy. "Our kids have had to suffer for two years. These masks have caused isolation, depression, it hurts their ears."

"It's just been such a harm to our kids, and then we see these school board members get on and just flaunt openly with no mask on, and it just seems a little bit hypocritical," she continued. "So I thought that the board needed to know that."

The heated exchange took place last week at the Montgomery County school board meeting, when Vaught brought up the photos prompting outrage from the chairwoman, Susan Kass, who claimed the photo was of her family. Vaught insisted the picture shows Kass with friends and co-workers.

Kass ended up storming out after she reportedly asked an officer to remove Vaught.

"I said, we're coming for your seats, all of them, because we are," Vaught said. "We the parents are fed up, and we're getting these liberals off of our school board."

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed the new optional mask policy into law last week, which is set to take effect March 1.

There are numerous school districts across the commonwealth that are suing the governor over the new policy, and many have even suspended students for not complying.

Fox News reached out to the Montgomery County school board but did not hear back.