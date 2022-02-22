Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox & Friends
Published

Virginia mom's takedown of school board over mask hypocrisy goes viral: 'We the parents are fed up'

New optional mask policy takes effect March 1 but some districts refusing to honor it

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
close
Virginia mom sounds off on school board mask hypocrisy: 'We the parents are fed up' Video

Virginia mom sounds off on school board mask hypocrisy: 'We the parents are fed up'

Virginia mother of two Alecia Vaught joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss school board members' hypocrisy over mask-wearing policies in the classroom.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia mother's takedown of a school board member's mask hypocrisy is sweeping the internet after she called out a photo of the chairwoman not wearing a mask among a crowd of people, prompting her to storm out of the meeting, 

VIRGINIA PARENTS FRUSTRATED SOME SCHOOLS ARE STILL FORCING MASKS ON KIDS

Mother of two Alecia Vaught joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the heated exchange, explaining how parents in the district are "fed up" with the blatant hypocrisy as many officials refuse to honor the new optional mask policy

"We the parents are just fed up with the hypocrisy," Vaught told co-host Steve Doocy. "Our kids have had to suffer for two years. These masks have caused isolation, depression, it hurts their ears."

"It's just been such a harm to our kids, and then we see these school board members get on and just flaunt openly with no mask on, and it just seems a little bit hypocritical," she continued. "So I thought that the board needed to know that."

VIRGINIA MOM ON ‘FOX & FRIENDS FIRST’: GLENN YOUNGKIN FULFILLED HIS PROMISE TO PARENTS ON DAY ONE 

FILE - A student wears a mask and face shield in a 4th grade class amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Washington Elementary School on Jan. 12, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom delayed a closely watched decision on lifting California's school mask mandate Monday, Feb. 14 even as other Democratic governors around the country have dropped them in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) 

FILE - A student wears a mask and face shield in a 4th grade class amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Washington Elementary School on Jan. 12, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom delayed a closely watched decision on lifting California's school mask mandate Monday, Feb. 14 even as other Democratic governors around the country have dropped them in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)  (AP)

The heated exchange took place last week at the Montgomery County school board meeting, when Vaught brought up the photos prompting outrage from the chairwoman, Susan Kass, who claimed the photo was of her family. Vaught insisted the picture shows Kass with friends and co-workers. 

Kass ended up storming out after she reportedly asked an officer to remove Vaught.

"I said, we're coming for your seats, all of them, because we are," Vaught said. "We the parents are fed up, and we're getting these liberals off of our school board."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed the new optional mask policy into law last week, which is set to take effect March 1. 

There are numerous school districts across the commonwealth that are suing the governor over the new policy, and many have even suspended students for not complying. 

Fox News reached out to the Montgomery County school board but did not hear back. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.