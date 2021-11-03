Virginia governor-elect Youngkin says campaign became a 'movement led by parents'

Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin said his campaign became a "movement led by parents" Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," basking in his victory against his Democratic opponent and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Tuesday.

"[W]hen [parents] heard Terry McAuliffe say…that parents don't have a role in their kids' education…this ceased to be a campaign, and it started to be a movement led by parents," he said. "And while the kitchen table issues that are so important to all Virginians - low taxes and safe communities and great jobs - continued to be very much front and center, education really did become the top issue in this election."

MCAULIFFE SAYS HE DOESN'T BELIEVE PARENTS SHOULD TELL SCHOOLS WHAT TO TEACH

Youngkin was referring to McAuliffe's remark at a Sept. 28 debate that he "[doesn't] think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

Carlson asked the governor-elect about his statement on human equality in the eyes of God. Youngkin replied that "there's a moment where we need to speak the truth," explaining that "so many people are trying to divide us and tell one group that they should be different than another, and it's time for us to come together."

He added that he heard on the campaign trail from people who were "tired of the divisiveness." Speaking of which, Youngkin hinted at fulfilling his promise to ban critical race theory from being taught in public schools on his first day in office.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"Here we have in our schools a moment to stop teaching our children about their differences and start teaching them about the things that can bring us together and prepare them for a great life," he said.

The businessman said he was "overwhelmed" by the "broad support" across the state, saying he was "endorsed by the Hampton Roads Black Caucus and…did better in the minority communities than [he] think[s] any Republican's done in a long time."

He suggested that he rallied parents and other voters around his stance on the hyper-partisan topic of critical race theory, explaining that he "[brought] people together focused on these most important issues."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Youngkin also said his "day one plan" includes lower taxes, safe communities and "getting [Virginia's] job machine cranked back up."