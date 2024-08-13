Harris campaign manipulated headlines of news stories injecting pro-Kamala spin in Google ads

The Harris campaign has reportedly bought Google ads featuring manipulated news stories featuring a pro-Kamala spin in the headline and description.

Axios reported Tuesday that the Harris campaign has edited articles from several news organizations, including CNN, NPR, Reuters, the Associated Press, CBS News, The Guardian and Time Magazine with the intent of boosting both Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"It's a common practice in the commercial advertising world that doesn't violate Google's policies, but the ads mimic real news results from Search closely enough that they have news outlets caught off guard," Axios wrote.

According to Axios, one ad featuring a link to The Guardian displayed the headline "VP Harris Fights Abortion Bans - Harris Defends Repro Freedom" with a description that read "VP Harris is a champion for reproductive freedom and will stop Trump's abortion bans."

Another from NPR had the headline "Harris Will Lower Health Costs" with the description reading "Kamala Harris will lower the cost of high-quality affordable health care."

One from Reuters simply read "Inflation Is Down" with the description, "Under the Biden-Harris administration, ‘The U.S. is winning the inflation fight.’"

Multiple news organizations confirmed to Fox News Digital that they were unaware that their articles were being used by the Harris campaign in such a manner.

A spokesperson for The Guardian told Axios, "While we understand why an organization might wish to align itself with the Guardian's trusted brand, we need to ensure it is being used appropriately and with our permission. We'll be reaching out to Google for more information about this practice."

The practice, however, doesn't violate Google's ad policies, arguing that the "Sponsored" label makes them "easily distinguishable from Search results," according to Axios.

Axios also noted that "the Trump campaign isn't running these types of ads, but this technique has been used by campaigns before," citing Google's ad transparency center.