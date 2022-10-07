'The View's Sunny Hostin defends Democrats skipping debates, declares opponents illegitimate

"The View’s" Sunny Hostin defended Democratic candidates trying to skip debates ahead of the midterms because election-denying GOP candidates are not working "from the same facts."

The co-host claimed most GOP midterm candidates are "working from outer space facts" which renders any debate between them and Democratic candidates impossible.

Hostin made her comments during the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," going against all four of the other co-hosts who insisted that Democrat candidates agree to debates prior to the midterm elections, otherwise they are putting "party over people."

ABC News reported this week that Democratic candidates, such as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, are opting out of debates, citing their opponent's belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg set up the premise for the discussion, stating, "So apparently the midterms are right around the corner and according to The Washington Post, there are currently 299 Republican candidates running that are still pushing the lie that the election was stolen. "And some of their Democratic rivals say they’re not going to debate them."

"Now is that the right way to do it or do you still have to do your job even when other people refuse to do theirs?" Goldberg asked.

Making her point with rhetorical questions, the co-host asked, "How are you going to say, No, I’m not going to do it,’ and then they continue to push the lie? Don’t you have an obligation, Democrats, to explain why we should vote for you?"

Co-host Sara Haines responded, claiming that Democrats refusing to debate are "putting party over people." She argued that by watching debates, "there’s a lot more we pick up from that, so to not give us that chance, because as a party they know whether they have a victory or not, is not fair."

Co-host Ana Navarro agreed, adding, "Debates are a chance for voters to hear from candidates. I frankly think they should be required of anybody running for office that they agree to debate, because it’s optional. It should be a requirement."

"You owe your voters to tell them exactly what your positions are, to answer hard questions, to answer policy questions… We should not have to vote based on 30 second and one minute attack ads," she added.

Hostin appeared to rationalize the behavior of those who skipped Democratic debates.

"The problem is that now the majority, it’s just not a minority, the majority of the GOP nominees – that’s 299 – are all election deniers," she said.

She continued, saying, "The debate rules will tell you – any debate captain, any debate team will tell you that you have to work from the same facts in order to have a valid debate."

Hostin claimed that the GOP candidates are "working from outer space facts. They’re elections deniers." She then asked, "So how do you really have a true debate when one side is debating a fact that doesn’t exist?"

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back, saying, "It’s really powerful when people go on stage and challenge" the election lies.

She referenced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., stating, "Liz Cheney knew she was gonna lose most likely by the time she did her debate, but she still knocked down each of the election myths and lies her opponents ran against her."