'The View' co-host Meghan McCain concerned conservatives 'only see race-baiting' because of Trump

ABC News’ “The View” co-host Meghan McCain is concerned that the future of the Republican Party will be impacted by President Trump’s “race-baiting” rhetoric.

“As someone who is I think one of the three Republicans or conservatives on this entire network, I’m always concerned about the next generation coming up. And young people that are interested in conservative ideals only see this. They only see race-baiting,” McCain said on Monday.

McCain was referring to Trump’s weekend Twitter attack on Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and his congressional district in Baltimore. Trump on Saturday branded Cummings a “brutal bully” and described his district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

McCain said that young conservatives “only see the Trump administration,” and it could have a lasting impact on the GOP.

“What Republicans should be most concerned about right now, well, from my perspective, is what comes next,” McCain said. “At a certain point you’re going to have a bunch of millennials who think the entire Republican Party is… the person in charge thinks that all communities of color are infested.”

Despite being one of the few Republicans on ABC News, McCain has been a frequent critic of Trump, who famously feuded with her late father, Sen. John McCain.

McCain also appeared on ABC's “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” on Sunday where she made a similar point.

“When the president puts out tweets like this, it just fumbles over his own narrative,” McCain said. “He seems to be race baiting and moving on top of the incendiary comments about sending a congresswoman back from last week.”

McCain told Stephanopoulos she is “worried” about the next generation of conservatives.

“This is what they’re going to see. They’re going to see these headlines and instead of talking about the substance that really matters, we’re talking about whether the president is racist or not,” she said.