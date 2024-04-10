'View' host Sunny Hostin praises 'Civil War' movie as a 'love letter to journalism'

The "Civil War" cast told the co-hosts of "The View" on Wednesday their new movie is a "love letter to journalism."

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked cast members Cailee Spaeny, Kristen Dunst and Wagner Moura, who play reporters in the film, about the movie and its focus on journalists.

"At a time when many people are deeply skeptical of the press, I often say journalists are really under attack; on the front lines right now. This film seems to me to be a love letter to journalism and truth at any cost, which is so important. You play an aspiring war photographer who tags along with a more seasoned crew, right? Tell us about that and what kind of research did you all do in preparation for the film? Because it seems so realistic," Hostin asked.

Spaeny said, "Good, well, I'm glad you say that, that's exactly what it is, it's a love letter to journalism. [Director Alex Garland] really wanted to make the heroes of this film journalists."

"I think it’s so refreshing to see and such a treat to, in prep, do so much research about these people and they really truly are heroes who are sacrificing, you know, they’re on the front lines," Spaeny responded.

She said the actors all watched "Under the Wire," a documentary about war correspondent Marie Colvin, who died while covering violence in Syria.

"Civil War" is described in a tagline as "a race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor’s edge." In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer from A24 published in December, the "razor’s edge" appears to be a modern civil war following the secession of 19 states.

The narrative of the trailer follows a war journalist played by Dunst who leads a team to reach the White House ahead of an invasion by the "Western forces" of seceded states on July 4th.

California and Texas team up as the "Western forces" that seek to take down the government of the president, played by Nick Offerman.

Both Dunst and Offerman denied the film was inspired by real-world political division.

"Honestly, it didn’t even come up," Offerman told a reporter, adding that the film "is so unrelated to any actual factions or politicians. That’s what I think is so brilliant about this film. Everybody on any side of the aisle or any faction has a lot to say, and we’re all immediately divisive and partisan in our conversations."

Dunst weighed in on the divided politics of America in an interview with Variety where she warned that "everything is broken," blaming the state of the country largely on the media.

"Media really stokes it big time," she said. "The media is forcing us to choose a side. Everything’s a lot more complicated than that."

Dunst is a onetime Bernie Sanders supporter, but said she is "gonna vote for Biden," according to Variety. "That’s my only option. Right?"

"It’s just shocking that we’re in this position again," she said. "It’s just money, money, money, money, money. Everything is broken. Everything needs to be fixed."

