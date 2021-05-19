Video comparing Biden's botched joke to Coast Guard cadets to Reagan's solid delivery goes viral

A video went viral on Wednesday comparing Joe Biden and Ronald Reagan making the same joke to Coast Guard cadets over 30 years apart.

Biden gave his first commencement address as the nation’s commander in chief to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy ’s 2021 graduating class.

However, a moment that raised eyebrows was his chiding of the cadets for not laughing at his fumbled joke.

"I can only assume that you'll enjoy educating your family about how the Coast Guard is quote ‘The hard nucleus around the Navy forms in times of war,’" Biden said to a quiet crowd. He added, "You're a really dull class. Come on, man. Is the sun getting to you?"

Reagan made the same joke as president back in 1988 to the Coast Guard cadets.

"My Coast Guard aides have been excellent. One of them taught me that, and I quote, 'The Coast Guard is that hard nucleus about which the Navy forms in time of war," Reagan told the cadets, which responded with cheers.

As Washington Examiner commentator Becket Adams noted, Reagan was 77 and in his last year in office when he gave his address versus 78-year-old Biden in his first year in office.

"fyi, Reagan delivered this joke in 1988, at the end of his presidency and when dementia rumors were rampant," Adams added.

This comes one day after Biden cracked another joke about running over a reporter with a truck.

While touring the Ford plant in Michigan on Tuesday, Biden drove by a group of pool reporters while testing the Ford F-150 Lightning, many of whom asked him about how he liked the truck that he was driving.

However, one reporter was heard asking about the ongoing Middle East crisis.

"Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away since it’s so important?" the reporter asked.

"No, you can’t," Biden responded. "Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it."

"I’m only teasing," the president added before driving off.