Victor Davis Hanson reveals why the revolutionary Left projects its behavior on others

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson explained why leftists are "revolutionaries" who project their beliefs onto others Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: They are the revolutionaries and they project it on to others. And what's the whole purpose of this? The whole purpose is on these agenda issues, they're behind. And Joe Biden has an anemic rating. And they feel that if they can gin up a January 6 crisis — sort of a Reichstag fire — and they did it, remember in 2021, when they had barbed wire and 30,000 troops in Washington, D.C., and the greatest weaponization since the Civil War.

LIBERALS CALLS FOR 'REVOLUTION' IN RESPONSE TO LEAKED SCOTUS ROE V. WADE OPINION

Or they can take the raid and just dribble things out. One week, it will be nuclear secrets. The next, Trump improperly took out momentos. The next, he was trying to get information on his enemies. And then the media goes to town with a bombshell; walls are closing in. And otherwise we're not going to look at the issues: inflation, the border, energy prices, crime, Afghanistan, foreign policy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: