This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Victor Davis Hanson: What do we do with a president who refuses to enforce laws?

Hanson points to 'new low bar of impeachment' used against Trump

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Hanson: Biden not enforcing laws he took an oath to 'faithfully execute' Video

Hanson: Biden not enforcing laws he took an oath to 'faithfully execute'

Victor Davis Hanson of the Hoover Institution wonders why a former president can be impeached for a phone call while a current president has escaped impeachment after failing to protect Americans at the U.S. border.

Senior fellow at the Hoover Institution Victor Davis Hanson called out hypocrisy by Democrats for impeaching former President Donald Trump over a phone call, yet allowing Biden to get away with wide-open border policies that are threatening America's security. Hanson argued on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that "it's madness" Joe Biden is getting away with not enforcing "the laws" that he took "an oath to fully execute." 

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The President of the United States takes an oath to faithfully execute the laws of the United States as his duty as president. And we've impeached the president for a phone call. And under that low bar, the new low bar of impeachment, what do we do with a president who says to the American people, I'm not going to enforce the laws that I took an oath to faithfully execute? It doesn't make any sense. It's madness.

America’s southern border is wide open: Victor Davis Hanson Video
