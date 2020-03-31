Vice president's daughter, Charlotte Pence, on fear and faith amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Charlotte Pence Bond, daughter of Vice President Mike Pence, joined with Fox Nation to give encouragement to Americans who may be struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.

"I just wanted to share a little message with you all today that will hopefully be encouraging," she said on Fox Nation's "Bible Study: Messages of Hope," "one of my favorite Bible verses from one of my favorite Bible stories."

Pence Bond chose to read from the Gospel of Matthew, recounting the story of Jesus Christ calling on his disciple Peter to walk on water.

"Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, 'Lord, save me!'

"Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him. 'You of little faith,' he said, 'why did you doubt?'"

"I've always loved this story," said Pence Bond. "I've grown up hearing it in church and Sunday school. But when I really became a Christian on my own later on in life, I returned to the story and that verse really stuck out to me."

"I had always heard the story in light of Peter getting distracted by the wind and the waves and started to sink instead of trusting that Jesus was going to save him. His doubt and in the circumstances that he was in, it caused him to sink."

"One verse, though, that says that Jesus immediately reaches out his hand and catches them. And his question to Peter is not why are you afraid? He understands why he was afraid. He says, why did you doubt? And I interpret that to mean that Jesus is asking you, Peter, why did you doubt that I can get you through this? Why did you doubt that I was going to be there with you?"

"That always showed me that Jesus calls us into situations a lot of times in life that are scary, but he doesn't promise that there won't be wind and waves. He doesn't promise that it won't be a little frightening. But he does promise that he's going to be with us. And this story shows that he's going to go before us."

"I know a lot of you are probably struggling right now in lots of different ways. And I hope this provides a little bit of encouragement that you can see that Jesus won't abandon you. He promises to be with you. And that's something that I've always found encouragement in. And I hope that you do, too," she concluded.

