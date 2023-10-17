Veteran voice actress fired from animated show over Israel-Hamas posts: 'Just found out on Twitter!'

Voice actress Tara Strong has been dropped from her role in the independent animated series "Boxtown" after her social media activity about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Just found out on Twitter!" she wrote of the firing on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday. "This is what happens when you help fans get shows made I guess. Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza. & #prayforpeace."

Strong, 50, who voiced characters on several Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon classics like "The PowerPuff Girls," "Rugrats," "Teen Titans" and more, authored the post in response to another from the show's account announcing the role would be recast.

"Hello all! Just wanted to offer a quick update on Boxtown. We will be recasting the role of Bill (previously played by Tara Strong). We’ll have more info soon on open auditions. Thanks for y’all’s understanding as we re-orient and figure out the next steps," the post read in full.

Some posters raged in the comments, echoing Strong's claims that she was fired for being Jewish, including one who added, "I've seen this before."

The show replied with a tweet noting that other voice actors and writers on the show are Jewish, but another commenter quickly fired back, arguing Strong was fired for being Jewish and "not remaining silent."

Further along in the thread, Strong replied to those blasting her as "Islamophobic," writing, "I’m speaking about the terrorist org HAMAS. We should all be against them."

"Boxtown's" account, on Monday, addressed the decision in a statement posted to X.

"This decision was due to a trend among Tara's recent online activity, including posts that promote controversial messages regarding the peoples of Palestine currently being affected by the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis.

"We believe that our public platform gives us a duty to be careful when it comes to hateful messages and misinformation online. This extends to our cast and crew. This was not a difficult decision," the statement read in part.

"Our hearts are with the Palestinian and Israeli children and families being affected by the ongoing conflict. People should be able to live freely without being threatened by constant abuse and terror. We are hoping for the best," the post continued.

The veteran voice actress previously wrote several posts voicing support for the innocent and blasting atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists since they launched surprise attacks on residential areas in Israel on Oct. 7.

"For those who support the actions of #Hamas; when they infiltrate your hometown, on your soil, break into Jewish homes, raping, beheading innocent babies, will you applaud them? Will you wave their flag while they slaughter Christians & Muslims who don’t believe their ideologies?" one of Strong's posts read.

Another said, "World’s gone crazy. People ARGUING online about whether or not the mass raping, shooting & kidnapping of innocent young women from around the world at a music festival is justified! Could happen at ANY music festival! Supporting terrorists empowers them & that’s globally terrifying."

Strong also sparked controversy by commenting on and retweeting posts concerning Hamas terror. According to a screenshot shared on X, she previously liked a post equating Muslims and Hamas with ISIS and branding Islam as a "real, clear and present danger," but has since unliked the tweet and said she had not read the entire post carefully before hitting the like button.

