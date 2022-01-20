Veteran teacher slams 'Orwellian' methods of Fairfax County school that labeled military kids 'privileged'

Rebecca Friedrichs , a 28-year California public school teacher blasted the "Orwellian" lessons of a Fairfax County school that labeled military children "privileged" on Thursday, and called for an immediate change in school leadership.

"It’s just so obvious that what they are doing. It’s phony, it’s Orwellian, it’s sophomoric. It’s ridiculous, it’s division, division, division. There is no sense about it," Friedrichs told "Fox News Primetime" host Pete Hegseth.

DISABLED VETERAN FURIOUS OVER VIRGINIA SCHOOL LABELING MILITARY KIDS ‘PRIVILEGED’

Fairfax County high schoolers were asked to play "privilege bingo" to measure their privilege. Some examples of privilege in the game included anyone that is a male, Christian, heterosexual, and anyone from a military family, among other categories.

"I’m not surprised by this at all," Friedrichs, an outspoken opponent of teachers unions and founder of For Kids & Country told Hegseth. "This is going on all over the country. It’s the so-called teacher unions that are pushing this agenda on to our little kids and it’s very dangerous to our republic."

Still, Friedrichs said, "This is nothing compared to some of the other things I have seen.

Military families spoke out against the offensive label earlier on Thursday, highlighting the difficulties they regularly face by having to frequently relocate around the country.

"My kids for most of their lives, had never had a blood relative that wasn't a parent at a birthday, at a Christmas, at a Thanksgiving because we lived 1,500 miles from the nearest relative," a veteran and father of four told Fox News.

Friedrichs said ‘woke’ teachers want to sew division in the classroom so they can "divide and conquer."

"They want us to hate military, hate the police, hate teachers, hate doctors, the more they can divide and conquer, the better."

But, she added, "We have to be aware of that and push back."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fairfax County Public Schools released a statement "apologizing for any offense" the activity caused, and said it "honors the experiences of all our families," including those who serve in the military.

The statement also mentioned the school has "revised" its privilege bingo.