Veteran offers up his Purple Heart to military dog hurt in Baghdadi raid

The heroic military dog who helped take out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is headed to the White House and veterans are pushing for him to be awarded a Purple Heart.

On “Fox & Friends” Monday, retired Lt. Col Daniel Gade directly addressed the president and offered up his own Purple Heart for the beloved canine.

“Look, these dogs are heroic. The president’s instincts are right and right on the Purple Heart medal it says, ‘The President of the United States,’” Gade explained, rejecting the Pentagon's policy on the matter.

TRUMP IDENTIFIES 'CONAN,' MILITARY DOG IN BAGHDADI RAID, SAYS SHE WILL VISIT WHITE HOUSE

Trump on Wednesday tweeted a photo of the dog – whom he identified as "Conan" – and said the pup will be "leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week!"

The edited photo of Conan, named after comedian and talk show host Conan O'Brien, shows Trump awarding the military pooch a medal. Trump dubbed it a "very cute recreation," but said the "'live version of Conan" will be visiting Washington, D.C., soon. Trump has been mocked for editing the picture.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conan was hurt during the mission after being exposed to live electrical wires while pursing Baghdadi through a tunnel underneath a compound in northwestern Syria, Gen. Frank McKenzie, who leads U.S. Central Command, said Wednesday. The dog, who has worked with special operations forces for four years and taken part in about 50 missions, has since returned to active duty.

“If the Pentagon says that he can’t do it, guess what, he’s the president and I think he can and should do it,” Gade said.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.