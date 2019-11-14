Varney goes off on UC Berkeley instructor who called rural Americans 'bad people'

The Democratic Party has been overtaken by elitists, according to Fox Business host Stuart Varney, after a University of California Berkeley instructor used Twitter to shame "rural Americans" and those who aren't "pro-city."

"What he had to say showed just how the elites look down on everyone else, in this case, country folks," Varney said on Fox Nation's "My Take."

"It is amazing to me that the elites have taken over the Democrat Party. The party of the workers, the party of blue-collar people, is now run by coastal elites. Isn't that extraordinary? When I came here over 40 years ago, the Republicans were the party of the rich. They were the country club types. That's been turned on its head," he added.

Last Wednesday, Jackson Kernion, who has reportedly taught at least 11 philosophy courses at the California university, tweeted out his thoughts on rural Americans, saying they should have higher health care costs, pay more in taxes and be forced to live an "uncomfortable" life for rejecting "efficient" city life, Campus Reform reported.

UC BERKELEY INSTRUCTOR GOES AFTER RURAL AMERICANS

"I unironically embrace the bashing of rural Americans," Kernion wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "They, as a group, are bad people who have made bad life decisions...and we should shame people who aren't pro-city."

Varney likened Kerninon's comments to that of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 2016 "basket of deplorables" remark that described her view of Trump supporters.

"Half of us are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, deplorables," Varney said. "What Jackson Kernion's tweet and Hillary Clinton's speech revealed was a cultural split. Donald Trump's election really brought it out."

Brad Blakeman, an adjunct professor of public policy and international affairs at Georgetown University, called the comments "nuts" on "Fox News @ Night" Monday and said "cities need to take care of their own" because "rural America is doing just great."

Fox News contributor Doug Schoen added: "We started as a rural country. We remain at our heart linked to rural communities. Thank goodness for small towns, farms, and traditional values."

UC BERKELEY GRAD FEATURED IN 'NO SAFE SPACE' DOC DETAILS BEING SHUNNED BY CLASSMATES FOR BEING CHRISTIAN

Varney said the "cultural split" in the U.S. today reminded him of "the social class divisions of England back in the 1950s."

"The elites don't like you. They don't want their kids going to school with your kids. They don't want to live anywhere near you. And if you object, they'll shut you down because you are deplorable," he said.

"Personally," the Fox Business host continued, "I think we should say thank you to Hillary and Jackson Kernan. They made clear where they stand. They have revealed the new American divide."

"What they don't realize is that they're going to get Donald Trump reelected."

