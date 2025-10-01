Vance says Senate Democrats took government 'hostage' with shutdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance said Senate Democrats have taken the government "hostage," blaming them for the partial shutdown that began Wednesday.

"I have seen Democrats stand before the American people and say, ‘You don't shut down the government because you're not getting what you want.’"

"And here they are last night, the far-left faction of Senate Democrats. They shut down the government. Why? Because they're not getting what they want," Vance said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

He pointed to Biden-era programs that directed taxpayer dollars to pay for healthcare for illegal migrants, programs Vance said were shut down when President Donald Trump took office in his second term.

SCHUMER, DEMOCRATS FACE HEAT FOR SHIFTING STANCE ON GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN THREAT

A Republican-backed measure to extend current fiscal year funding levels failed earlier this week after Senate Democrats refused to support it.

Democrats pushed their own plan that included extending pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies set to expire later this year.

TOP HOUSE DEM EXPOSES PARTY'S STRATEGY TO BLAME REPUBLICANS FOR LOOMING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Vance questioned the timing, saying Democrats forced a shutdown over benefits that won’t expire for months.

"Why are you shutting down the government on October the 1st, because of a program that doesn't even expire for another few months?" he said.

"Let's talk about it. Let's negotiate. Let's do what you do in Washington, D.C. Don't shut down the government because you don't get what you want."

The Congressional Budget Office estimates about 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed daily during the shutdown, with lost compensation costing roughly $400 million per day.

JD VANCE SAYS GOVERNMENT LIKELY 'HEADED INTO A SHUTDOWN' AFTER TRUMP MEETS WITH DEMS

Vance warned the impact will be felt immediately.

"People who benefit from low-income food programs are [going to] suffer because of this," he said.

"The TSA and the air traffic controllers are not getting paid today. Our military is not getting paid today…obviously, the longer this drags on, the worse that it is for the American people."

Trump met with congressional leaders this week in an effort to avoid a shutdown, marking his first sit-down with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries since his second term began.

"It was the four of them, plus me and the president, and we were having a very good conversation about healthcare policy. But the president finally sort of threw up his hands and said, guys, let's absolutely work on this healthcare policy disagreement," he said.

"We want to fix this issue for the American people, but we're not [going to] be taken hostage. We're not going to shut down the government and then give you everything that you want. Let's negotiate, but we're not [going to] reward this behavior."

Still, Vance said Democrats could end the stalemate if they act first.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will go to the Capitol right now to talk to Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats about premium support for the Affordable Care Act, but only after they've reopened the government," he said.