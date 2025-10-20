Expand / Collapse search
University teaches course on how to 'decolonize' Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings'

University of Nottingham course reportedly encourages students to re-interpret famous authors like JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
A university in the United Kingdom faced backlash over resurfaced reports about a course described as "decolonizing" the works of "Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien.

The course, reportedly offered in 2024 by assistant professor Onyeka Nubia at the University of Nottingham, was titled "Imagining 'Britain': Decolonising Tolkien et al" and sought to examine "the myths and legends of the ‘British’ isles as written about by twentieth-century authors such as J.R.R. Tolkien in ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘The Hobbit,’ and ‘The Silmarillion,’ and by C.S. Lewis in ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ Series."

One of the aims of the course was "to explore British mythology and, where necessary, decolonise and repopulate the narrative of British mythmaking."

'LORD OF THE RINGS' REBOOT INSPIRES OUTRAGE FROM FANS: 'WE GET IT ALREADY Y'ALL HATE TOLKIEN'

University of Nottingham image

The University of Nottingham offered a course titled "Imagining ‘Britain’: Decolonising Tolkien et al." (Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Students will be encouraged to decolonise these myths, re-interpreting some as fantasies and others as an exoticisation of indigenous and foreign ethnic groups, gendered politics, cultural and religious otherness and ancient, medieval and early modern notions of chromatics," the course description read.

A similar course taught by Nubia was also listed for the 2025–26 academic year, titled "Imagining Britain: Decolonising and Repopulating the Mythology of the British Isles." The newer version removed Tolkien’s name from the title but kept a similar description, including continued analysis of the author’s works.

ELON MUSK SAYS TOLKIEN IS 'TURNING IN HIS GRAVE' OVER AMAZON'S 'RINGS OF POWER'

Picture of J.R.R. Tolkien

"Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien was also flagged as potentially problematic in the past. (Haywood Magee via Getty Images)

According to The Telegraph, the course includes texts that accuse Tolkien’s work of "ethnic chauvinism" against orcs and other dark-skinned characters. 

"It adds that Tolkien’s treatment of the fictional races shares in a tradition of ‘anti-African antipathy,’ in which people from Africa are painted as ‘the natural enemy of the white man,’" The Telegraph reported. 

Nubia has reportedly argued "that eastern races in the fictional realm of Middle Earth are depicted as evil while fairer-skinned peoples of the West are shown as virtuous."

MADDOW FRETS ABOUT 'LORD OF THE RINGS' BEING LOVED BY THE 'FAR-RIGHT'

Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo in "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring"

Texts related to the University of Nottingham course reportedly accused Tolkien's work of "ethnic chauvinism." (New Line/WireImage/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Nottingham and Nubia for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

Tolkien’s work has come under fire in recent years for allegedly being a favorite of "far-right" extremists. In 2023, a U.K. government anti-terrorism unit known as Prevent’s Research Information and Communications Unit added Tolkien’s books to the list of potential triggers for right-wing extremism.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

