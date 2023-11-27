Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed

University presidents from Harvard, MIT to testify before Congress on raging antisemitism on campuses

'I never have thought that would be possible,' Rep. Foxx said about Hamas support on college campuses

By Hannah Grossman Fox News
Published
Rep. Foxx sounds the alarm on campus antisemitism Video

Rep. Foxx sounds the alarm on campus antisemitism

Rep. Virginia Foxx said college administrators need to be held accountable for spikes in antisemitism on college campuses.

EXCLUSIVE – College presidents from Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania will be testifying on Capitol Hill about rampant antisemitism on their campuses that followed Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attacks. 

On Tuesday, the Committee on Education and the Workforce, chaired by Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., will hold a hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism."

Dr. Claudine Gay, President of Harvard University, Ms. Liz Magill, President of the University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Sally Kornbluth, the President of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are expected to testify at the hearing. 

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at Harvard University

Former Harvard University President Larry Summers claimed that the school has not been "swift" enough in combating the antisemitism spreading throughout campus.  (JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor)

"Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen countless examples of antisemitic demonstrations on college campuses. Meanwhile, college administrators have largely stood by, allowing horrific rhetoric to fester and grow," Chairwoman Foxx said. "College and university presidents have a responsibility to foster and uphold a safe learning environment for their students and staff. Now is not a time for indecision or milquetoast statements. By holding this hearing, we are shining the spotlight on these campus leaders and demanding they take the appropriate action to stand strong against antisemitism."

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Foxx said about students supporting Hamas terrorism, "It's frightening how quickly things have changed in our country."

  • Harvard University gate
    Image 1 of 2

    People walk through the gate on Harvard Yard at the Harvard University campus on June 29, 2023.  (Getty Images)

  • Harvard protesters
    Image 2 of 2

    Supporters of Palestine gather at Harvard University to show their support for Palestinians in Gaza at a rally in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 14, 2023. ((Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images))

"I never have thought that would be possible. And I don't understand it because condemning terrorism is something everybody in this country should do. Most of these young people don't remember anything about 9/11. And so many of them were born after 9/11. And so they don't seem to have any sense of history," she said. "We want these college presidents again to explain to us why they have not spoken out more forcefully against terrorism, against anti-Semitism." 

Hannah Grossman is a Reporter at Fox News Digital.