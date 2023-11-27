University presidents from Harvard, MIT to testify before Congress on raging antisemitism on campuses

EXCLUSIVE – College presidents from Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania will be testifying on Capitol Hill about rampant antisemitism on their campuses that followed Hamas' Oct. 7 terror attacks.

On Tuesday, the Committee on Education and the Workforce, chaired by Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., will hold a hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism."

Dr. Claudine Gay, President of Harvard University, Ms. Liz Magill, President of the University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Sally Kornbluth, the President of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are expected to testify at the hearing.

MARYLAND JEWISH STUDENTS REACT TO 'HOLOCAUST 2.0' GRAFFITI, TALIBAN FLAG APPEARING ON CAMPUS

"Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen countless examples of antisemitic demonstrations on college campuses. Meanwhile, college administrators have largely stood by, allowing horrific rhetoric to fester and grow," Chairwoman Foxx said. "College and university presidents have a responsibility to foster and uphold a safe learning environment for their students and staff. Now is not a time for indecision or milquetoast statements. By holding this hearing, we are shining the spotlight on these campus leaders and demanding they take the appropriate action to stand strong against antisemitism."

ANTISEMITISM ON TODAY'S COLLEGE CAMPUSES ECHOES THE DARK PASTS OF MANY ELITE AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Foxx said about students supporting Hamas terrorism, "It's frightening how quickly things have changed in our country."

"I never have thought that would be possible. And I don't understand it because condemning terrorism is something everybody in this country should do. Most of these young people don't remember anything about 9/11. And so many of them were born after 9/11. And so they don't seem to have any sense of history," she said. "We want these college presidents again to explain to us why they have not spoken out more forcefully against terrorism, against anti-Semitism."