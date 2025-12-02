University of Alabama suspends two student publications, cites DOJ memo on DEI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two student magazines at the University of Alabama were suspended Monday following a July memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi that addressed federal antidiscrimination laws.

The university said it suspended the two university-funded publications — Alice magazine and Nineteen Fifty-Six — citing a July memo from Bondi’s Department of Justice. The memo, sent to federal agencies, outlined "best practices" as non-binding guidance to help institutions comply with federal antidiscrimination laws and avoid legal pitfalls. It stated the suggestions were "not mandatory requirements but practical recommendations to minimize the risk of violations."

One key point highlighted the concept of "unlawful proxies," which the memo defined as "when a federally funded entity intentionally uses ostensibly neutral criteria that function as substitutes for explicit consideration of race, sex, or other protected characteristics."

"This guidance clarifies the application of federal antidiscrimination laws to programs or initiatives that may involve discriminatory practices, including those labeled as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ("DEI") programs," the memo states.

Alice focuses on fashion, beauty, food and health, wellness, and lifestyle for women.

Nineteen Fifty-Six, founded in 2020, is a student-run magazine "focused on Black culture, Black excellence, and Black student experiences at The University of Alabama," according to its website.

Alice editor-in-chief Gabrielle Gunter told The Crimson White, the university’s student newspaper, "It is so disheartening to know that so many of us have put so much hard work into these magazines that are now being censored."

She added, "Alice is what got me into journalism, and it breaks my heart that there will no longer be spaces like Alice and Nineteen Fifty-Six where students can learn to create beautiful, diverse magazines that honor all types of identities."

Nineteen Fifty-Six editor-in-chief Kendal Wright told the paper she was "deeply saddened."

"This publication has cultivated incredibly talented and budding Black student journalists and brought our community on campus together in such a beautiful way," Wright said.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Alex House, associate director of communications and media relations at The University of Alabama, said, "The University remains committed to supporting every member of our community and advancing our goals to welcome, serve, and help all succeed. In doing so, we must also comply with our legal obligations. This requires us to ensure all members of our community feel welcome to participate in programs that receive University funding from the Office of Student Media."

"Editors and contributors of Alice and Nineteen Fifty-Six magazine were informed of the decision to suspend the magazines effective immediately, with the Fall 2025 issue serving as the final edition. Staff hope to work with students to develop a new publication that features a variety of voices and perspectives to debut in the next academic year," he continued.

"The University routinely reviews programming as the compliance landscape changes. If compliance with legal obligations impacts a program on UA's campus, we will work to find new opportunities to take its place," House added.

According to The Crimson White, neither publication barred participation based on identities like race or sex, and they had staffers who weren't part of their target audiences. One of the examples of unlawful practices laid out in the DOJ memo is a federally funded entity's DEI policy prioritizing "candidates from ‘underrepresented groups’ for admission, hiring, or promotion."

Fox News Digital reached out to Alice, Nineteen Fifty-Six and the Department of Justice for comment but did not immediately receive responses.