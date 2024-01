Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Americans in several cities shared their New Year's resolution for America, with many hoping for a less divided country and more compromise next year.

"We live in scary times," one woman from Nashville told Fox News. "It would just be a much happier place if we could all get along better."

"Ginger" of Washington, D.C., similarly said the country is a "mess."

We need to "be kind to each other and stop judging," she said. "Our future is not good. At the rate we're going, we need to do something different. We need to try to work together."

The nation is showing stark divisions among those affiliated with different political parties, including many who view opposing voters and elected officials as a threat or harmful to America, according to the University of Virginia Center for Politics survey of more than 2,000 registered voters published on Oct. 18. Roughly half of Biden voters – 52% – and Trump voters – 47% – believe those who support the opposite political party are a threat to the American way of life, the survey revealed.

We need to become "united as one," said "Michelle" of Washington, D.C.

"Treeven," also from the nation's capital, said she hopes Americans will spread "more love, more peace and be more like a big family as opposed to being divided."

A vast majority of both Biden and Trump voters surveyed said elected officials of the opposing party could cause "lasting harm" to the country, and around 40% of both groups at least somewhat believed the opposite political party had become so extreme that it deemed it acceptable for Americans to use violence to prevent them from achieving their goals, according to the UVA survey. The center's director, Larry Sabato, said in a UVA press release that the extremely divided country shown in the survey's results was "deeply worrying."

"It is ridiculous how people just disrespect each other," said "Karl" of Washington, D.C. "I just want people to respect each other more. Just because you don't agree with something doesn't mean that it's wrong."

Some Americans had other resolutions to address serious issues, including border security and crime.

"I think that all the wars need to stop," "Michelle" told Fox News. "I think that they need to get the crime together. They need to get the homelessness together."

One man from Nashville said he "would like to see a secure border."

The ongoing southern border crisis is breaking records as illegal migrant entries skyrocket, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. Migrant encounters surpassed the previous daily record when more than 12,000 migrants flooded the U.S.-Mexico border on Dec. 4.

But most Americans agreed that they need to focus on finding common ground with each other.

"We spend a little too much time focusing on the things that we disagree on and a lot less time on the things that we do agree on," said "Alex" of Washington, D.C. "There's a lot that we all have in common, and I spend a lot more time focusing on that."