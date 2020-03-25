Undercover agent who took down notorious serial killer, mob hitman speaks out

Former undercover operative Dominick Polifrone still remembers the terrifying feeling that he got when he looked into the face of notorious mob hitman and serial killer Richard Kuklinski.

He said it felt like staring into the eyes of the devil, but he wouldn't let the hulking killer take his "soul."

In a new episode of the sixth season of Fox Nation's "The Fuhrman Diaries," hosted by former LAPD detective and Fox News forensic and crime scene expert Mark Fuhrman, retired ATF special agent Dominick Polifrone opened up about his 18-month operation, inside of Kuklinski's crew that lead to capture and arrest of "The Iceman."

"One of the most fascinating parts about Richard Kuklinski is his nickname 'The Iceman,' said Fuhrman in the Fox Nation show. "About halfway through his contract killing career, he met another contract killer, kind of by happenstance, named Mr. Frosti.

"Mr. Frosti had an ice cream truck that he would use to get close to victims," explained Fuhrman. "He would actually put the victim sometimes in the freezer in the van to transport them to his commercial building, which had a big lockdown commercial freezer that he would use to freeze the body."

Mr. Frosti apparently taught Kuklinski how to dispose of bodies in a way that would throw law enforcement off his trail.

Kuklinski employed these vile techniques to hide the murders that he was committing -- mostly for the DeCavalcante crime family in Newark, N.J. -- earning him the moniker "The Iceman."

But then Kuklinski started to get sloppy and police started closing in.

"There was no direct evidence to tie him with anything," said Polifrone, in reference to five homicides that police believed to be linked to Kuklinski. "They needed someone to meet with him to extract that information and pinpoint it to each murder, how it was done. And that was my role."

Polifrone began hanging out at a store known to be frequented by Kuklinski, but the mob killer had gone underground as he drew the attention of law enforcement.

After more than a year the phone in the store rang. It was Kuklinski and he wanted to meet Polifrone, who was disguised as Dominic Michael Provenzano, a fictitious local crook with an extensive rap sheet.

They met at a nearby Dunkin' Donuts and began a working relationship. Eventually, Kuklinski began to confide in "Dom."

"He told me things -- how he murdered these people. And he's talking to me like we're talking about a football game," recalled Politfrone.

"He was a cold-blooded, cold-hearted murderer. And if you want to talk about it and truthfully -- that was the walking devil. That was the devil that when you die, that's who you're going to meet. And he owned your soul. But I wouldn't give it to him."

Over a period of time, Politfrone would collect enough incriminating information to build a case, and it didn't come a moment too soon.

"[The police] were really concerned about me because on the wiretaps, [Kuklinski] wanted to bring me to a location and wanted to murder me," said Politfrone. "He says, 'Make sure Dom has his hands on the steering wheel.' He says, 'Cause I'm going to kill him.'"

Kuklinski died in prison in 2006, but before his death, he admitted to killing over 200 people.

"This is evil personified. This is a guy that if you let him go unchecked, I'm sure by the time he's dead, he'd have killed several hundred people, more than 200, more than 300," concluded Fuhrman. "This guy is just doing stuff because he likes it. There is nothing that's driving him to this. He just likes killing people."

