Climate activist disrupts ritzy EU conference with messy green goo vomit demonstration

A climate protester pretended to vomit green goo in a staged protest interrupting a ritzy European Union conference in Brussels, Belgium, according to a video that went viral on Instagram.

The protesters took issue with climate initiatives from Europe on what they deemed "occupied lands." The climate protester who vomited green goo near the stage of the event said, "I'm sick of your lies of the true environmental and social cost."

"This conference is sickening. Europe can meet its energy needs without exploiting colonized lands," another climate activist disrupter said.

The conference, European Hydrogen Week 2023, focused on "what the future clean energy system will look like." The European Commission organized the conference and is part of the executive of the Brussels-based European Union.

The green energy portion of its agenda invoked the ire of climate activists who said it amounted to "greenwashing."

Greenwashing is "the act of making false or misleading statements about the environmental benefits of a product or practice," according to the National Resources Defense Council.

"Whether it’s Green Hydrogen or fossil fuels, the global energy system is based on deathly exploitation of natural resources, racist murder, militarization & imperial domination," a climate group that posted the video said. "EU’s so-called ‘clean’ energy transition must not come at the cost of social & ecological violence."

"We are SICK of EU Hydrogen strategy," the group added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the conference for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Another climate group posted that activists posed as sponsors and began belting out a climate change song.

"We are gold sponsors to this conference. We made a song especially for you," they said. "Let us feed the world, they scream. We know what they really mean... leaving everyone in debt. Let us feed the world, they scream…"

The protesters were subsequently ushered out by security.

"Stop fossil fertilizers! Stop fossil fertilizers," they chanted as they left.