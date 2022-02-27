Ukrainian mother fleeing country with her son details escape: 'I wish I never experienced that'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian mother is sharing her story of how she and her son fled Kyiv after taking refuge in a bomb shelter as the war with Russia rages on.

Ukrainian citizen and social worker Natalia Gusak joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday to share her experience, detailing her harrowing trek to safety over the weekend as explosions continue to rock various cities across the country.

"I wish I never experienced that," Gusak said. "We left… hospital in Kyiv at seven AM in the morning, and we were trying to get to Western Ukraine. Usually it takes around four hours driving, but that day it was around 16 or 14 hours… It was not safe."

"There were bombings around us and there were explosions," she continued.

Gusak explained she was forced to leave the nation's capital in order to receive the necessary medical treatment for her son, who was being treated for COVID-19.

"Now I'm getting better and feel myself and my son more safety here because I'm in the Western Ukraine," Gusak stated.

"It was impossible to get necessary treatment there, so that's why… we left the place, and we were driving to the Western Ukraine just to get any medical support here," she continued.

The United Nations estimates over 150,000 Ukrainians have fled the country to seek safety as Russian forces continue to try to take over the country.

That number could climb to four million people, experts warn.

Ukrainians are fleeing to neighboring countries Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.



"It was really dangerous," Gusak said. "And there was traffic jams for kilometers… we were moving so slowly onto this bomb and explosions."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Saturday the U.S. would continue to support the Ukrainian resistance, sending another $350 million to bolster defense forces.