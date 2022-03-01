Expand / Collapse search
'Embarrassed' Russians living in US denounce Putin's 'shameful' Ukraine invasion

Russian citizens slam 'warmonger' Putin on 'Fox & Friends'

By Megan Gallen | Fox News
Two Russian citizens living in the U.S. denounced President Vladimir Putin's "shameful" invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, on "Fox & Friends."

"Embarrassed, to say the least. I'm devastated," Anna Berbeneva told co-host Steve Doocy. "Not only [do] I feel devastated, but all of my friends feel the same. We really think that we should speak out and say this is not Russia's war. This is Putin's war."

Berbeneva fled Russia six years ago with her husband and two children after he was detained fighting against the annexation of Crimea.

"I'm so proud to be a friend of people who are not afraid now to take the streets in St. Petersburg and other cities and speak out and say we are against this shameful war," she said.

Iana Trotsiuk came to the U.S. three years with her husband after their involvement in an anti-Putin organization.

"It looks like now [the] Russian nation is ashamed for years because of the invasion, because of the war," Trotsiuk told Doocy.

The women, who both live in California, said most Russians are good people who feel the same way they do about the Putin regime but are afraid to speak out.

"Most of Russian people are benevolent and kind people, but the regime in Russia now is very abusive," Trotsiuk said.

Berbeneva and Trotsiuk are part of a grassroots movement of local Russians standing in solidarity with Ukraine called "The Voices of Russian Opposition in Sacramento." 

"I am responsible to tell people around me, to my kids, to my friends, that I'm -- as many Russians, as most Russians, I would say -- strictly, strongly against the regime of Putin, strongly against this dictatorship, which is -- warmonger," Trotsiuk said.

Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Ukraine remains in control of the country as of the sixth day. 