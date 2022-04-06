Biden doesn't have a strategy to arm Ukraine for victory: Marc Thiessen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen dug into President Biden on "America Reports" Wednesday for being behind the curve at "every point" of the Russia-Ukraine war.

MARC THIESSEN: I’m glad they are sending the more powerful switchblade but you know, the president just had a press conference a week ago when he announced with great fanfare we’re sending 800 more stinger missiles to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said I need 500 a day, I need 500 Javelins a day. 800 — he uses that capability up if it’s even arrived in a day and a half. I mean, where are the MiG 29s, they’re still on the tarmac in Warsaw. At least the Czech Republic is stepping up and giving them tanks. We do not have a strategy to arm Ukraine for victory. Biden has been behind the curve on every point on this. He did not arm them before the war because he didn’t believe the Russians would ever do it. We could have sent the MiG 29s before the war began. After the war started, they gave them weapons to help them but did not push them in. Now they have won the battle of Kyiv. We know they can hold the territory and take back territory from the Russians.

