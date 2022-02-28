Ukrainian hiding in bomb shelter calls into 'America's Newsroom'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian man hiding in a bomb shelter in Kharkiv phoned into Fox News Monday following intense rocket fire in the country's second-largest city.

"Everything [is] not so bad as it was several hours ago when Putin's troops attacked the civilians in our city," Vladimir Dubinin told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino. "Right now we are – it looks OK, but we are waiting [for] a new attack anyway in several hours."

Dubinin spoke from hiding near Kharkiv City Center, approximately seven kilometers from the deadly shellings reported by local media and Ukrainian officials.

"If you live here, everything [that] happened looks like it happened, you know, by [us]. No difference," he said. "Like, you [are] struggling. You are worrying. You are scar[ed]."

Dozens have reportedly been killed in the city and hundreds are injured, local media reports. A Ukrainian official also posted to Facebook that the city was "massively shelled with Grad multiple rocket launchers."

"Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded! This horror must be seen by the whole world! Death to the occupiers!" Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, wrote on his Facebook page.

Monday marks the fifth day of fighting between the nations since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Ukrainian fighters have maintained control of the capital of Kyiv.

Dubinin was confident Ukraine will defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin's incursion.

"Russian troops [were] in Kharkiv yesterday, but our soldiers found them and mostly killed," he said.

"All our soldiers are ready to fight and I am pretty sure, like 100 percent, we will win in this war."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.