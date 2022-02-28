Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ukrainian hiding in bomb shelter calls into 'America's Newsroom'

Kharkiv resident phones in following intense rocket fire from Russia

By Megan Gallen | Fox News
close
Ukrainian hiding in bomb shelter describes Russian troops attacking civilians Video

Ukrainian hiding in bomb shelter describes Russian troops attacking civilians

Vladimir Dubinin phones into 'America's Newsroom' from a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian man hiding in a bomb shelter in Kharkiv phoned into Fox News Monday following intense rocket fire in the country's second-largest city.

"Everything [is] not so bad as it was several hours ago when Putin's troops attacked the civilians in our city," Vladimir Dubinin told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino. "Right now we are – it looks OK, but we are waiting [for] a new attack anyway in several hours."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Dubinin spoke from hiding near Kharkiv City Center, approximately seven kilometers from the deadly shellings reported by local media and Ukrainian officials.

"If you live here, everything [that] happened looks like it happened, you know, by [us]. No difference," he said. "Like, you [are] struggling. You are worrying. You are scar[ed]."

  • Russian armoured personal carrier
    Image 1 of 3

    A Russian Armoured personnel carrier (APC) burns next to an unidentified soldier's body during a fight with the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkiv. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Building damaged in Ukraine
    Image 2 of 3

    A view of a residential building damaged by recent shelling in Kharkiv on February 26, 2022. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images) ((Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Ukraine military
    Image 3 of 3

    Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko ) (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

Dozens have reportedly been killed in the city and hundreds are injured, local media reports. A Ukrainian official also posted to Facebook that the city was "massively shelled with Grad multiple rocket launchers."

"Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded! This horror must be seen by the whole world! Death to the occupiers!" Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, wrote on his Facebook page.

Monday marks the fifth day of fighting between the nations since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Ukrainian fighters have maintained control of the capital of Kyiv. 

Ukraine's second-largest city faces intense rocket fire Video

Dubinin was confident Ukraine will defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin's incursion.

"Russian troops [were] in Kharkiv yesterday, but our soldiers found them and mostly killed," he said.

"All our soldiers are ready to fight and I am pretty sure, like 100 percent, we will win in this war."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.