Sen. Kennedy calls out Biden's indecision on sending jets to Ukraine: 'Give the man his planes'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., slammed the Biden administration Thursday for its handling of the crisis in Ukraine, arguing the White House should permit Poland to provide warplanes requested by President Zelenskyy. Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss Biden's approach, highlighting the indecisiveness of the White House as it pertains to the energy and foreign policy implications of the invasion.

JOHN KENNEDY: The Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy are fighting well above their weight, but they need planes. They need planes. He made that very clear to us on the telephone Saturday. He's not asking for American planes, our pilots, our troops. He's asking for European planes. Some European countries will provide the planes. But the Biden administration can't make up its mind. Once again, it continues to lead from behind. Give the man his planes.

