UK police arrest trans activist for calling to 'punch' gender ideology critics 'in the f---ing face'

A transgender activist in the United Kingdom was arrested by Metro police Wednesday "on suspicion of incitement to violence" for her remarks at a London Trans+ Pride rally.

The political activist, Sarah Jane Baker, 53, is the "world's longest-serving transgender prisoner." Baker currently advocates for transgenderwomen to be housed in women's prisons.

Baker previously was in prison for attempted murder of another prisoner after being imprisoned for kidnapping and torturing her stepmother’s brother.

"There's over a 1,000 transgender prisoners. And they're counting on you... Listen, there are some really bad transgender prisoners. They're f---ing are. I'm not going to lie to you. But there's about 980 of us who just want to live our lives behind bars without [sic] testicles," Baker said at the Trans+ Pride London rally.

While holding an "Antifascist Action" flag, Baker continued, "I was gonna come here and be really fluffy and be really nice and say yeah be really lovely and queer and gay... Nah, if you see a TERF, punch them in the f---ing face."

TERF is an acronym for "trans-exclusionary radical feminist." It describes a "person whose views on gender identity are considered hostile to transgender people."

Metro police said in a statement to Fox News that charges were not yet filed in the matter.

"A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of Incitement to violence," the police said. "She has been taken into custody. The arrest on 12 July is in connection with an incident during the Trans Pride event in Westminster on 8 July. A video was widely shared on social media."

During the arrest, a video of which was posted online, Baker said, "Trans rights are human rights. One struggle, one fight… They won't get rid of us, our existence is our resistance, you remember that."

Trans+ Pride responded to the heated statements with a statement signed with "Love, Rage and Power."

"Sarah Jane Baker was not one of our planned speakers. We had some open-mic time at the end for members of our community to come forward and speak and we welcomed Sarah on stage," Trans+ Pride said on Instagram Monday. "We do not condone violence. We do not back a call to arms for violence of any kind. We do condone righteous anger and the right to free speech that was expressed yesterday. We have and will continue to march in peace."

Baker was contacted for comment and did not immediately respond in time for publication.