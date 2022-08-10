Expand / Collapse search
Tyrus: How Kathy Hochul is handling BBQ is an 'atrocity'

Greg Gutfeld and guests discusses how New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill to have inmates called ‘incarcerated persons’ on ‘Gutfeld!’

Tyrus discussed how New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill promoting the use of the phrase "incarcerated persons" instead of inmates and her poor BBQ skills on "Gutfeld!"

TYRUS: I was sitting in the penitentiary right now, this just in, the governor called. You're an incarcerated person now. I'm still incarcerated? You know, brought me in for this. I'm like, this is my visit. I only want to talk about that. That's bad enough as it is. But as a boy, I'm a barbecue chef, man. It is my passion. Somebody has to go, you understand? If they touch my barbecue, right? Right. I will disown children. Don't touch my barbecue. This is an atrocity. First of all, she's holding the spatula. There's no fire. Yeah. They turn the flame off so it wouldn't get our little dress. The burger is not even cooked right. Right as she's trying to flip. It's not done on the other side. This is a mockery. This is horrible. 

