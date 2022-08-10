Tyrus: How Kathy Hochul is handling BBQ is an 'atrocity'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrus discussed how New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill promoting the use of the phrase "incarcerated persons" instead of inmates and her poor BBQ skills on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: THESE NEW IRS AGENTS WILL GO AFTER THE LITTLE GUY

TYRUS: I was sitting in the penitentiary right now, this just in, the governor called. You're an incarcerated person now. I'm still incarcerated? You know, brought me in for this. I'm like, this is my visit. I only want to talk about that. That's bad enough as it is. But as a boy, I'm a barbecue chef, man. It is my passion. Somebody has to go, you understand? If they touch my barbecue, right? Right. I will disown children. Don't touch my barbecue. This is an atrocity. First of all, she's holding the spatula. There's no fire. Yeah. They turn the flame off so it wouldn't get our little dress. The burger is not even cooked right. Right as she's trying to flip. It's not done on the other side. This is a mockery. This is horrible.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: