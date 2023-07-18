Twitter mocks CNN report that claims 'underground climate change' is sinking cities: 'Look out, kids'

Twitter users fervently mocked a new report touted by CNN that concluded "underground climate change" is slowly destroying the ground beneath major cities.

The study, conducted in Chicago, claimed that urban areas increasingly suffer from "subsurface heat islands," a type of subterranean climate change caused by buildings and transportation systems, such as subways.

According to lead author Alessandro Rotta Loria, an assistant professor at Northwestern University, soil, rocks and construction materials can deform when heated, causing unwanted settlement in the ground.

While Loria admitted that deformations are "relatively small," they continuously develop and can become "very significant" for the operating performance of building foundations, water retaining walls and tunnels.

"The denser the city, the more intense is underground climate change," she added.

On Monday, CNN reported on the study, drawing criticism and derision from social media users.

"Look out, kids, the underground climate change monster will be in your closet tonight," author and clinical psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson tweeted.

Philadelphia radio producer Eddie Caiazzo sardonically suggested that it is not rising murder rates causing people to flee cities but rather the result of underground climate change.

"So they know they're struggling to instill climate alarmism because the demand for it exceeds the supply," former GOP speechwriter James V. Barcia wrote. "Now it's an invisible threat, so it's fresh and new, and we'll just have to trust the 'experts' on this one, too."

"It's so dangerous you can't see it," comedian and author Carl Vernon," added.

CNN did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Liberal media outlets, including CNN, have long received backlash for their fervent coverage of doomsday predictions related to climate change.

In October, a CNN climate piece claimed that pets are major contributors to climate change because of their "meat-heavy diet."

The piece, in part, offered advice to owners on how to reduce their animals' "carbon pawprint."

Within days of the CNN report, The New York Times published an opinion piece claiming that climate change could negatively impact babies in their mother's wombs.

A week earlier, The Washington Post surmised that climate change was exacerbating "hate speech."

In an October 13 report titled, "Hotter days bring out hotter tempers, research finds," weather reporter Amudalat Ajasa cited two studies showing that extreme temperatures are inducing people to engage in "hate speech and hostile behavior."

In August, CBS released a study that said climate change was responsible for rising childhood obesity rates. The study even received an on-air report from co-host Nate Burleson who said, "Climate change, specifically warmer temperatures, is making our children more inactive and more obese."