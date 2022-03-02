Tulsi Gabbard investigates her political ousting with Tucker Carlson: Why did no one question Hillary Clinton?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard was shunned from Washington after fellow Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, called her out for having alleged ties to Russia - which led the former Democratic congresswoman to question why no one gave the accusation a second thought in a new episode of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today."

"It was never questioned," she said. "No one questioned, like, where is your evidence of this?"

As a U.S. Army Reserve officer, Gabbard wondered how the American people could believe a narrative that defames a sitting member of Congress on the Armed Services Committee who "wears our country in uniform" and has put her life "on the line" for our country.

"You’re making the most serious accusation one could make," she said. "Where’s the proof?"

Gabbard specified how politicians and the media alike are expected to obey the agenda of the left, or else face the consequences of cancelation like she has since putting her hat in the 2020 presidential ring.

"It points to, kind of, the culture in Washington," she said. "It’s the team spirit – you’re either on our team, or you’re not. You’re toeing the party line or the company line, or you’re not. And if you dare to challenge, if you dare to question, if you dare to speak the truth about what’s happening – the challenges we face – I think that’s where you see that kind of shift."

"Shift?" Tucker emphasized. "With your signature understatement, yes, a shift!"



Gabbard likened the inner circle of politicians and journalists to a "popularity contest," explaining they're primarily focused on image over their core responsibilities of representing their constituents and telling the truth.

"You and I know very well that is not the acceptable culture in Washington," she said. "Because if you do those things, and you go against the grain of what people view as cool, or what the narrative of the day is that is dictated by the power elite… then immediately you become an outcast, you become otherized."

"You become smeared, or even silenced and censored. And I’ve had more than front row seats to this," Gabbard concluded.

