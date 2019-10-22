Biden and Warren campaigns silent over Clinton attack on Gabbard: Tomi Lahren thinks she knows why

"First of all let, me make this clear: I do not agree with many of the things Tulsi Gabbard stands for or espouses, but I give credit where credit is due," said Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren about the simmering dispute between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and 2020 Democratic presidential contender, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.

"Tulsi Gabbard, much like President Trump, does not take guff from anyone and, unlike many of her Democratic cohorts and competitors, she refuses to kiss the Clinton ring," continued Lahren on her show "Final Thoughts."

Clinton kicked off a fight with Gabbard by suggesting that the Army National Guard major, who served two tours in the Middle East, is secretly in league with the Russian government.

Appearing on the podcast of a former aide to President Barack Obama, Clinton said, in remarks widely interpreted to be in reference to Gabbard, "I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She's the favorite of the Russians."

"This, coming from Ms. Crooked, email-deleting, Benghazi lying, pay-for-play Clinton Foundation, failed Russia restart, Hillary Clinton?" remarked Lahren. "For her to accuse anybody of being crooked, corrupt, or anything of the sort is so unbelievably tone-deaf and painfully ironic."

"It’s no question Hillary has it out for Tulsi. The question is why," she continued.

"First, Hillary is the leader of the war hawk war party," offered Lahren. "She, along with many neocon Republicans, has been a cheerleader for endless conflict, foreign intervention and the very regime change wars that Tulsi Gabbard rallies against."

"Secondly," said Lahren, "Hillary may still have bad blood with her over the 2016 Bernie Sanders endorsement. Hillary holding a grudge? Shocking, I know."

However, Lahren said that she believes the most significant factor driving Clinton to attempt to undermine Gabbard is that "Tulsi will not fall in line."

"Tulsi is the only Democratic contender willing to directly call out Hillary and the Clinton dynasty. The Clinton regime does not tolerate dissent. They do not tolerate Democrats who don’t fall in line."

In response to Clinton's accusation, Gabbard tweeted at the former first lady, calling her "the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long..."

"Even Elizabeth Warren falls in line," alleged Lahren.

Indeed, Newsweek reported, "Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden, both tier-one candidates, have remained largely silent on the issue." Additionally, the Biden campaign outright declined to comment on Clinton's remarks on Monday.

In the most pointed response yet, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., tweeted, "People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset." Notably, Sanders did not mention Clinton by name.

"I don’t know if she’s truly cozy with the Russians or not, but I for damn sure believe it’s her refusal to be cozy with the Clintons that has incurred the wrath of Hillary," said Lahren.

"The good news for Tulsi is, outside of the establishment elites, the D.C. beltway brats and the swamp — no one cares what Hillary has to say," she concluded.

