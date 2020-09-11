Tucker blasts Dems for insisting without evidence that climate change causing California wildfires

Democrats are attempting to browbeat Americans into voting for their party by blaming climate change for the devastating wildfires in California, Tucker Carlson charged Friday.

"How did climate change do that?" asked the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host. "They didn't tell us, but they just kept saying it. In the hands of Democratic politicians, climate change is like systemic racism in the sky. You can't see it, but rest assured it's everywhere and it's deadly.

"And like systemic racism, it is your fault," Carlson added. "The American middle class did it, they cause climate change. They eat too many hamburgers, they drove too many SUVs, they had too many children. A lot of them wear t-shirts to work and didn't finish college and that causes climate change too.

FIGHTING CALIFORNIA'S FUTURE WILDFIRES WITH REVOLUTIONARY NEW VR TECHNOLOGY

"And worst of all," he went on, "some of them may vote for Donald Trump in November. And if there's anything that absolutely, definitively causes climate change -- and literally over 100% of scientists agree with this established fact -- it is voting for Donald Trump. You might as well start a tire fire in your yard."

Carlson went on to call out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign for echoing the party line.

PELOSI ON WILDFIRES IN CALIFORNIA, WEST: 'MOTHER EARTH IS ANGRY'

"Yesterday, the people on Biden's staff who understand the Internet tweeted out an image of the wildfires along with this message: 'Climate change is already here and we are witnessing its devastating effects every single day. We have to get President Trump out of the White House' ... so once again, by voting for Donald Trump, you are causing climate change, which causes devastating fires,"

Carlson also dismissed Pelosi's comment that the wildfires are a sign that "Mother Earth is angry".

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When was the last time Nancy Pelosi went outside?" he asked. "Could she identify a single tree? No one asked her, of course. All we know is what she said -- 'climate change caused this.' Of course it did that. Because no matter what the natural disaster is -- hurricanes, tornadoes, acne, whatever -- climate change did it. In other words, you did it ...

"Now, keep in mind the person telling you this, Nancy Pelosi, owns at least two sub-zero freezers ... They use a lot of energy," Carlson pointed out. "And like Barack Obama, like Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi constantly flies around the country privately between her multi-million dollar estates. So, if she cared about climate change, of course she wouldn't be doing that. She doesn't and neither do her supporters. Otherwise, they'd be massed outside of her estates in anger."