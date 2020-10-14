Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing

Fox News host Tucker Carlson fired back at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wednesday after a spokesperson for the agency said the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host's Tuesday night commentary on mask-wearing was "misleading."

During his commentary, Carlson cited a study conducted by 11 medical institutions that analyzed a group of people who tested positive for coronavirus during the month of July. The study found that among those who were infected, more than 70% reported they had "always" worn a mask over the preceding 14 days. Another 14.4% said they had "often" worn a mask.

In a statement issued to Fox News on Wednesday, a CDC spokesperson wrote that "social media postings citing a table in an MMWR published September 11, 2020, suggest that CDC’s face mask guidance is failing to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 because study participants had indicated having worn masks often and still contracted COVID-19.

The statement added, "CDC guidance on masks has clearly stated that wearing a mask is intended to protect other people in case the mask wearer is infected. At no time has CDC guidance suggested that masks were intended to protect the wearers."

In response, Carlson said: "The spokesman didn't dispute that we showed accurate data from the CDC, including that 85% of people who tested positive for coronavirus in July reported wearing a mask always or often."

Carlson pointed out that CDC Director Robert Redfield had told lawmakers last month that he "might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine," an apparent contradiction of the spokesperson's claim about the agency's guidance.

"This is the CDC? They are protecting us from this pandemic?" Carlson asked."They don't even know what their own director is saying.

"But whatever you do, don't question public health experts," he added. "Facebook and Twitter and Google will shut you down. Just put your mask on and obey."