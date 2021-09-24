Tucker Carlson: This is proof Biden and his lackeys in the media are lying about COVID

Last month, for those of you keeping track, the Biden administration announced a plan to give additional shots of COVID vaccine — so-called boosters — to millions of Americans. Didn’t see that coming. But the administration never explained why it was necessary or scientifically justifiable. They never bothered. Instead, with characteristic aggression, they simply decreed it was going to happen. The new shots would go out, they informed us, no later than this week, the week of September 20, which is right now. That was the deadline.

The weird thing is, it turned out, no one had told the scientists about this. Two leading vaccine experts at the FDA promptly resigned. Several more announced they were thinking of quitting. Then Biden's "COVID czar," a former Facebook board member with no medical background called Jeff Zients, assured the country "no problem, none of this is cause for alarm." People resigning in protest, no big deal.

The decision to give extra COVID shots, Zeints said, was "made by and announced by the nation's leading public health officials."

Really? Which leading public health officials exactly? Well, Zients didn't tell us. It’s clear something was going on here. Then last week, the entire lie unraveled completely. A panel of the FDA's vaccine experts — actual "leading public health officials" — blew up the whole idea in a single afternoon. By a vote of 16 to 2 – not close at all — they emphatically rejected Biden’s plan for more shots. For a moment, this seemed like a rare win for science, and for public safety. That decision said a former FDA official, quote, "put the FDA back in the driver’s seat" and "maintained the FDA's scientific independence" from politicians.

But just for a minute. Because in Joe Biden’s America, there is no independence from politicians. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, the college professor who Biden appointed to run the CDC, Rochelle Wolensky, simply overruled the FDA panel. She didn't cite any scientific basis for her overruling actual scientists. She just did it. And she did it because she can do it, because she’s in power and you’re not.

You wouldn’t call that - however you might describe it - following the science. You might instead call it total corruption of public health by a political party. That’s what it is. And if you doubt it, take a look at Joe Biden’s press conference today, in which he blamed the entire COVID pandemic on people who didn’t vote for him.

BIDEN: The unvaccinated also put our economic recovery at risk, causing unease in the economy and causing unease around the kitchen table. I can imagine what's going on, the conversations this morning, a lot of parents wondering what's going to happen. What's going to happen, to those who have been vaccinated? What's going to happen? Potentially slowing economic growth, costing jobs. The refusal has cost all of us. Refusing to get vaccinated, it cost all of us. I'm moving forward to vaccination requirements wherever I can.

Huh? So we don’t have enough workers because people aren’t getting vaccinated? We aren’t getting enough workers because you’re paying people not to work. Drive around America, the stores are closed because people aren’t working because the government is paying them not to work. So if you’re worried about the worker crisis, look in the mirror, pal.

But let’s get to the core allegation here: The unvaccinated are somehow dangerous to the rest of the country. That’s what the president just said. Before we assess all of Biden’s claims, let’s take a quick trip back to reality. Unvaccinated people may theoretically be in danger of getting sick from COVID. Everybody’s got to make that decision personally based on your age and your health. But the unvaccinated pose precisely zero danger to anyone who has been vaccinated. None. Let’s repeat that because it’s the central point here and it’s almost ever made: If you are vaccinated against COVID-19, you face no conceivable danger whatsoever from people who have not been vaccinated. Unvaccinated people cannot hurt you. So calm down. That’s the science. If you don’t believe the science, you have embraced witchcraft and superstition. Please get a grip, and excuse yourself from any conversation about public policy. You’re too irrational to contribute to it. Again, the vaccinated face no health threat from the unvaccinated. And the fact the president is claiming otherwise is shocking and wrong.

Now to Biden’s claim that the unvaccinated are somehow destroying our hospital system. Oh, the irony, one of many. This is the same president who's allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to enter our country every single month and promising them all free health care. So the next time you show up at the emergency room and can’t get in, the next time you’re injury or illness is ignored because there aren’t enough people to serve you in the hospital, you can rest assured it’s not unvaccinated Americans who are clogging the system. It’s not. It’s the rest of the world. In just eight months, Joe Biden has done more than any president in history to wreck the American healthcare system. And yet he’s blaming it, in one of the greatest acts of political diversion ever, on people who won’t take the shot:

BIDEN: But this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated. … The unvaccinated overcrowded our hospitals, overrunning emergency rooms and intensive care units, leaving no room for someone with a heart attack or a cancer operation needed to get the lifesaving care because the places where they would get that care are crowded. They are not available.

Such an outrageous lie. It’s unbelievable. More than a million people coming in this year who he promised free health care. And he’s blaming it on people who didn’t get the shot. Many of whom have natural immunity and are less likely to get sick than a vaccinated person from COVID? What a lie.

But let’s assume it’s true. Let’s assume emergency rooms and ICUs are overrun with the unvaccinated. Then why is the Biden administration forcing health care workers to quit with vaccine mandates? That’s happened across the country. Whole wards in hospitals have been shut down because of Joe Biden’s mandates. Might be nice to have more doctors and nurses around in an emergency.

By the way, at this point, and it could change, emergency rooms are not overrun with COVID patients. More than 20% of inpatient beds in this country are open and available, according to HHS data from earlier this month. Intensive care units, which are supposed to be occupied as close to capacity as possible, aren't full anywhere in the country. What we do have, and it’s getting worse, is a severe staffing shortage at hospitals. And the mandates are making it much, much worse.

Ask anyone in healthcare in the state of California. Or in any state. At one major hospital in Dallas -- the Parkland Health and Hospital System -- there's no one to bathe or turn patients anymore. They don’t have enough staff. At the University of Arkansas' medical center in Little Rock, officials have been offering $25,000 signing bonuses to new nurses -- and they're still short-staffed.

So looking at that, that is a crisis. What’s Joe Biden’s answer? Fire as many nurses as possible. Because the unvaccinated, according to Joe Biden, are the root of all our problems. It’s a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Think about that: blaming regular Americans for a virus that American bureaucrats funded and the Chinese military created. If you don’t follow his made-up laws, laws with no precedent in all of American history, you’re the reason we’re all suffering. It’s your fault middle America. Of course it is. It’s always middle America’s fault. What a lie.

And, no, it’s not just a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." That’s a lie too, it’s just not true. Vaccines do appear to lower the death rate across the population from COVID, but they certainly don’t prevent death from COVID. They don’t. Look at the CDC numbers. According to the CDC, thousands of vaccinated Americans have died so far of COVID-19. According to the CDC, about 13,000 more have been hospitalized with life-threatening COVID symptoms. Vaccinated people. It doesn’t mean the vaccine is bad or not worth taking. We’re not making that case. We’re just making the obvious scientifically justifiable observation that, no, it’s not just the unvaccinated who get sick and die from COVID. It’s not. That’s a lie.

The Biden administration knows they’re lying. And so do their lackeys. Here’s "The View" this morning.

SARA HINES: It’s still these unvaccinated people that concern me the most.

ANA NAVARRO: Look at the numbers! They are not lying, these are the facts. Get your vaccine.

SUNNY HOSTIN: It is surprising to me that parents across the country are still anti-vaxxers, anti-mask, anti-mandate but they are not protecting their own children…You can't just say I’m not going to take the vaccine because it’s my choice it is no longer your choice when your decisions are impacting other people.

Oh, impacting other people how exactly? Damn those people for dying of COVID. When are we going to start attacking other categories of people for making unwise health choices? Someone dies of diabetes, is "The View" going to attack them for eating too many potato chips? Are we going to start yelling at people with AIDS for their bad life choices? What about hepatitis or cancer?

Normally we wouldn't air clips from "The View." They’re too stupid and predictable. But here’s what happened a few minutes later, which we didn’t predict:

PRODUCER: I need two of you to step off for a second.

JOY BEHAR: Ana and Sunny have to leave. We will tell you why in a couple of minutes. … Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana tested positive for COVID. No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They are a breakthrough case and they will be okay. They are vaccinated up the wazoo.

It’s a tease when someone gets COVID. What narcissists. But here’s the bottom line: Two hosts on "The View," both of them vaccinated, get COVID at the same time. You’re supposed to believe, makes a powerful case for forcing millions of Americans with natural immunity to get the shot at gunpoint. Really? You have to wonder, is anyone convinced by this stuff anymore?

This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the September 24, 2021 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."