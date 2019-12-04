Tucker Carlson: Judiciary Committee Democrats treating impeachment like a college faculty meeting

Tucker Carlson reacted strongly to Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, characterizing it as a college faculty meeting.

During the opening monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the host said Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., took a different tack than House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's, D-Calif., had in prior hearings.

Schiff's proceedings, said Carlson, consisted of a "whole cavalcade of intel and foreign policy professionals and having them explain how their feelings had been hurt by the 'Bad Orange Man'."

Nadler, by contrast, styled his hearing as more academic, calling three law professors to join Republican-solicited witness Jonathan Turley, himself a Democrat.

MATT GAETZ GRILLS IMPEACHMENT WITNESSES OVER DEMOCRATIC DONATIONS, SLAMS PROFESSOR'S DIG AT BARRON TRUMP

He said Nadler's committee is "treat[ing] impeachment like a faculty meeting at Wesleyan."

"So, produce a long line of academics with impressive-sounding credentials, [and] have them condemn the president as a 'very bad man'."

He said the so-called "star" of the hearing was Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan.

"She's the quote 'Kenneth and Harle Montgomery Professor of Public Interest Law at Stanford' -- whoa, stand back, ladies and gentlemen," he remarked.

Carlson noted that Karlan has multiple degrees from Yale, clerked for the Nixon-appointed former Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun, and has authored textbooks on constitutional law. However, the host said Karlan is also a partisan, highlighting a tense exchange between the professor and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., about her donations to Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former President Barack Obama.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a subtheme of the impeachment drama that we'd like to highlight," Carlson later said. "The more you know about the people you're supposed to consider impressive the more you find out they're not impressive at all -- they're not very smart, they have no wisdom, their personal lives are a disaster... In this specific case, they're not even unbiased arbiters."

"So, does donating to Democrats prove that Karlan is wrong?" Carlson said. "No ... She proved that herself. She made it very clear that she was incapable of clear thinking or wise judgments."