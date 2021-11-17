Tucker Carlson: We never had a better country be run by worse people

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke about his personal experiences with America at Fox Nation's third annual Patriot Awards.

The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host began his remarks by praising the crowds as a room full of decent people.

"To be in a room of people so obviously decent is amazing," Carlson said. "There's so much downward pressure. You appreciate the good people so much more than you ever did."

FOX NATION OFFERING FIRST RESPONDERS FREE SUBSCRIPTION, NEW CONTENT HONORING AMERICA'S HEROES

Carlson took the time to praise law enforcement, noting that they "truly understand the human condition" in "truly the hardest job there is."

"In their absence, you really appreciate them so profoundly. Why aren't they treated as the most heroic people in America?," Carlson asked.

Although Carlson spent time celebrating the people in the country, he joked that the government was managed by some of the worse people.

"I often say to myself, never had a better country been run by worse people." Carlson said.

Ultimately, Carlson praised the American culture for producing a uniquely nice and kind people.

"They are nice. That's the first thing I've noticed about Americans. They are nice, kind people," Carlson said. "Run out of gas in any other rural country and find out what happens to you."

Carlson also presented the Young Patriot award to Charlotte Bevan.

LIVE UPDATES: FOX NATION PATRIOT AWARDS SHOWCASE EVERYDAY HEROES FROM ACCROSS THE COUNTRY

The Patriot Awards was emceed by "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Pete Hegseth, the evening showcased and awarded America's finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes.

The event will be rebroadcast on the FOX News Channel Sunday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET.