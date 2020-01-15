Tucker Carlson slams CNN for 'hyping' Warren sexism claims against Sanders during debate

Tucker Carlson spent much of his monologue Wednesday lambasting CNN for their handling of the sexism controversy between Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. during Tuesday's Iowa debate.

"Suddenly... [Sanders] supporters understood for the very first time why Donald Trump is always attacking CNN," Carlson said.

CNN FACES RARE BIPARTISAN BACKLASH FOR 'SIDING' WITH WARREN OVER SANDERS DURING DEBATE CLASH

CNN was heavily criticized after political correspondent Abby Phillip, one of the debate moderators, asked Sanders about CNN's report that the Vermont senator told Warren he believed a woman was not equipped to defeat President Trump in 2020.

Following Sanders' repeated denials Phillip turned to Warren.

"Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win an election?" she asked, sparking audible laughs in the auditorium and a shake of the head from Sanders.

MORNING JOE HOSTS SAY CNN DEM DEBATE WAS 'PAINFUL'

Carlson accused the outlet of "hyping the story" in an attempt to "destroy" Sanders' campaign just as recent polling shows him leading in Iowa with fewer than three weeks to go before that state's caucus.

The moment ultimately redounded in Sanders' favor, as his campaign saw a massive money surge Tuesday night. According to Politico, the Sanders campaign received more than 100,000 small-dollar donations totaling $1.7 million, the largest debate-day haul of the 2020 campaign.

"It turns out it's possible to level attacks that are so stupid and so unfair that they wind up helping the person you are trying to hurt," Carlson said.

"That's a lesson CNN has repeatedly failed to learn in the Trump era and they were no smarter this time ... Americans may dislike politicians," he continued, "but they hate the media more. If forced to choose between Bernie Sanders and CNN, most people will go with Bernie."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.