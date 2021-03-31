Tucker: Brown University must get serious about diversity

On Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight," host Tucker Carlson slammed Brown University after students voted to approve reparations for descendants of slaves connected to the school and its student body president Jason Carroll said it's time to "put money in Black folks' pocket."

Beginning tomorrow, Brown University ought to be forced to send $4 billion of its endowment to Black Lives Matter, and then send the fifth billion to Al Sharpton, who’s been waiting a long time for a payoff like that. Five billion is a lot of money.

On the other hand, it’s hardly equal to the cost of slavery. It’s just a start. Next, Brown should be required to open its dorms to the more than one thousand Rhode Islanders who are homeless on any given night. As of now, they’re living in stinking shelters, or sleeping on cardboard mats on the sidewalk, as a small group of rich kids gets the whole leafy Brown campus to themselves. Call that what you will, it’s not equity. Time to decolonize it.

But let’s not stop there. We can get even more diverse. Lagos, Nigeria has a population of almost 15 million people and it’s growing every day. It’s one of the most crowded places on the planet. Most of its residents are very poor and virtually all of them are black. So why shouldn’t we move 30,000 ambitious, young Nigerians to Brown University’s campus tomorrow? If we’re serious about diversity, we hope we are, it’s hard to know why we wouldn’t do that. Is that too much color for you, Brown University? What are you, racist?

