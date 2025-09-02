Trump surprised Israel no longer has 'total control over Congress,' warns Gaza war hurting global support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Friday that Israel’s support in Congress and around the world has declined in recent years.

In an interview with The Daily Caller, Trump said that because of left-wing U.S. politicians rallying against Israel and the growing unpopularity of its war in Gaza, the country is losing influence.

"Israel, you would understand this very much, Israel was the strongest lobby I’ve ever seen. They had total control over Congress, and now they don’t, you know, I’m a little surprised to see that," he said.

Trump, who has been a strong ally of Israel during his presidency, defended Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza but said he has observed how it has hurt the country’s global image.

"So, they’re gonna have to get that war over with. But it is hurting Israel. There’s no question about it. They may be winning the war, but they’re not winning the world of public relations, you know, and it is hurting them."

He recalled how criticizing Israel was never as common as it is today, as high-profile Democratic members of Congress — including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. — who have criticized the war in Gaza and accused the country of killing innocent Palestinians.

"There was a time where you couldn’t speak bad, if you wanted to be a politician, you couldn’t speak badly. But today, you have, you know, AOC plus three, and you have all these lunatics, and they’ve really, they’ve changed it," he said.

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

The president still expressed his support for Israel, telling the outlet, "So, Israel is amazing, because, you know, I have good support from Israel. I have. Look, nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran, wiping that thing out."

He accused Israel’s critics of forgetting Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

"And people, they forgot about October 7. You know, October 7 was a truly horrible day, because I’ve seen the pictures."

Trump also said there are people who deny that the terror attack that killed over 1,200 people in Israel took place — just as there are people who deny the Holocaust.

"And you know, you have people that deny it ever happened, they’re deniers. You have people that deny the Holocaust ever happened," he said.