Trump slams Time magazine cover photo as ‘worst of all time’ after Gaza peace deal story

President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace deal is earning him rare praise from critics, but he’s blasting Time magazine for what he claimed was an unflattering picture on its latest cover.

"Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time," Trump wrote early Tuesday on his Truth Social platform.

"They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a crown—but an extremely small one. Really weird!"

Time’s upcoming Nov. 10 issue features a photo of Trump on its cover. The image is taken from a low angle, showing much of the president’s neck while his head partially blocks the sun.

The sun's rays illuminate the strands of his hair, causing them to lighten and blend into the sky and the magazine’s white logo.

Trump continued to voice his displeasure with the photo online, saying he disliked the angle.

"I never liked taking pictures from underneath," he said in the post. "But this is a super bad picture and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"

One of the magazine’s lead stories focuses on how Trump, working with members of his Cabinet, helped broker the peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Trump has often been the subject of unflattering coverage by the magazine, although he was also named its Person of the Year in 2016 and 2024, the same years he was elected president.

Trump returned home this week after traveling to Israel and Egypt as the agreement took effect and hostages began to come home. Hamas released all 20 living hostages from captivity in Gaza. They had been held since the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinians in exchange.

Trump hailed the deal as a historic turning point and urged it be remembered as "the moment that everything began to change."

"This is not only the end of a war," Trump said during an address to the Israeli Knesset. "This is the end of an age of terror and death, the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God."