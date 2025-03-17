Trump shuts down NBC reporter as 'discredited' at Kennedy Center presser

President Donald Trump waved off an NBC reporter for being part of a "discredited" network while taking questions on Monday.

After taking a tour and attending his first board meeting at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Trump announced the upcoming release of around 80,000 unredacted files on the JFK assassination.

Trump then took questions from members of the press, including one reporter who asked him whether he had ever used an "autopen" signature like predecessor Joe Biden.

"Only for very unimportant papers," Trump answered. "And I don’t call them unimportant if you do letters where people write in, and they’d love to have a response. We’ll write responses, and I’ll sign them whenever I can. But when I can’t, I would use an autopen. But to use them for what [the Biden administration] used them for is terrible."

When the reporter tried to speak again, Trump interrupted, asking, "Who are you with?"

"Sir, I’m with NBC," the reporter responded.

"The same one? I don’t want to talk to NBC anymore. I think you’re so discredited," Trump remarked, waving the reporter off before taking another question.

Trump has called out reporters in the past, sometimes to their faces during press conferences.

On March 7, he attacked NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez at the White House for asking about an alleged "clash" between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk.

"No clash. I was there — you’re just a troublemaker," Trump said. "And you’re not supposed to be asking that question, because we’re talking about the World Cup."

"Elon gets along great with Marco, and they’re both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash," Trump added. As Gutierrez continued speaking, Trump asked which outlet he was with.

"NBC," Gutierrez said.

"Ugh, no wonder," Trump said, turning away. "That's enough."

