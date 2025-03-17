Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump shuts down NBC reporter as 'discredited' at Kennedy Center presser

Trump made a similar jab against NBC earlier this month at the White House

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
President Trump says the JFK files will be released Tuesday Video

President Trump says the JFK files will be released Tuesday

President Trump says people have been waiting for this release for decades.

President Donald Trump waved off an NBC reporter for being part of a "discredited" network while taking questions on Monday.

After taking a tour and attending his first board meeting at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Trump announced the upcoming release of around 80,000 unredacted files on the JFK assassination.

Trump then took questions from members of the press, including one reporter who asked him whether he had ever used an "autopen" signature like predecessor Joe Biden.

TRUMP TELLS CNN REPORTER 'NOBODY WATCHES' HER NETWORK BECAUSE IT HAS 'NO CREDIBILITY'

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a guided tour of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before leading a board meeting on March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Only for very unimportant papers," Trump answered. "And I don’t call them unimportant if you do letters where people write in, and they’d love to have a response. We’ll write responses, and I’ll sign them whenever I can. But when I can’t, I would use an autopen. But to use them for what [the Biden administration] used them for is terrible."

When the reporter tried to speak again, Trump interrupted, asking, "Who are you with?"

"Sir, I’m with NBC," the reporter responded.

"The same one? I don’t want to talk to NBC anymore. I think you’re so discredited," Trump remarked, waving the reporter off before taking another question.

Trump has called out reporters in the past, sometimes to their faces during press conferences. 

On March 7, he attacked NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez at the White House for asking about an alleged "clash" between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk.

"No clash. I was there — you’re just a troublemaker," Trump said. "And you’re not supposed to be asking that question, because we’re talking about the World Cup."

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has had several contentious exchanges with reporters since taking office. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Elon gets along great with Marco, and they’re both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash," Trump added. As Gutierrez continued speaking, Trump asked which outlet he was with.

"NBC," Gutierrez said.

"Ugh, no wonder," Trump said, turning away. "That's enough."

Fox News' Rachel del Guidice contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.