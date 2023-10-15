Expand / Collapse search
Media

Biden scoffs at concerns supporting two international wars: We're the US 'for God's sake!'

The White House is allegedly considering a spending package for Israel

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
President Biden insisted that the United States is capable of financially assisting Israel and Ukraine in their respective wars while supporting their own interests.

President Biden vehemently insisted that the United States can handle supporting both Ukraine and Israel in their ongoing wars during an interview on "60 Minutes" Sunday night.

Biden appeared for a rare sit-down interview with the program to discuss the country’s support for Israel following the attack by Hamas that has since killed at least 1,300 Israelis and 30 Americans. This came as the U.S. continues to provide financial aid for Ukraine’s war against Russia.

"Are the wars in Israel and Ukraine more than the United States can take on at the same time?" "60 Minutes" anchor Scott Pelley asked.

"We're the United States of America, for God's sake!" Biden responded. 

President Biden on "60 Minutes"

President Biden claimed on "60 Minutes" that the U.S. is capable of taking care of its own interests while supporting international wars. (CBS)

BIDEN’S APPEASEMENT OF IRAN LOOMS OVER ISRAEL ATTACK: ‘IT’S DUMB POLICY AND IT’S EVIL’ 

He continued, "We're the most powerful nation in the history, not in the world, in the history of the world. The history of the world. We can take care of both of these and still maintain our overall international defense. We have the capacity to do this, and we have an obligation to do it. We are the essential nation, to paraphrase the former secretary of state and if we don't, who does?"

A source told Fox News Digital senior officials in the administration briefed members of Congress on a phone call that it would like to see a "mega package" of aid to both Israel and Ukraine, as well for Taiwan, border security and a nonprofit security program to protect houses of worship like synagogues, mosques and churches.

Citizens holding Israeli flag

Hamas launched an invasion against Israel, igniting a war that began earlier this month. (AP/Laurent Cipriani)

BIDEN’S NSA PRESSED ON PREVIOUS COMMENTS ABOUT ‘QUIETER’ MIDDLE EAST: ‘SO FAR OFF THE MARK’ 

However, Biden has not yet publicly requested a spending package for Israel.

A recent Fox News survey also found that approximately 51% of voters believe that there should be a time limit on support for Ukraine compared to 45% who believe the support should continue indefinitely. This marked a significant shift from February when 50% said that support should last indefinitely while only 46% wanted a time limit.

Biden Ukraine

A majority of voters in a Fox News survey said there should be a time limit for Ukraine's financial support. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)

Fox News' Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.