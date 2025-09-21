Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Trump pushes back on Harris’ book claim he privately praised her as a 'tough, smart customer'

President Donald Trump addresses an excerpt from Harris' new book during exclusive Fox News interview

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Your Preview Pass expires in 00:00
close
Fox News Go Video
Don't have a TV subscription? Sign Up

Fox News Go

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump rejected former Vice President Kamala Harris’ claim in her new book that he privately praised her during a concession phone call, saying he was cordial but never described her as a "tough, smart customer."

"[I didn't call her that] that I know of, but I was nice to her," Trump told Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy, co-host of the new program, "The Sunday Briefing."

Trump sat down with Doocy for an exclusive interview for the show's debut episode, where he addressed the excerpt explored in a New York Times review of Harris' new book, which chronicles her 2024 campaign run.

KAMALA HARRIS REVEALS WHAT BIDEN TOLD HER JUST BEFORE CRUCIAL DEBATE WITH TRUMP THAT LEFT HER 'ANGRY'

Kamala Harris (left) and President Donald Trump (right)

Kamala Harris (left) said that President Donald Trump (right) called her a "tough, smart customer" in her new book release, according to a New York Times review. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images (left); Leon Neal/Getty Images (right)

According to the Times, Harris said she urged Trump to help bring the country together but knew in the moment it was "a lost cause." 

The review also cited Trump's alleged words: "I am going to be so nice and respectful. You are a tough, smart customer, and I say that with great respect. And you also have a beautiful name. I got use of that name, it’s Kamala."

BIDEN AIDES BLAST HARRIS BOOK EXCERPTS, ADDING VP 'WAS SIMPLY NOT GOOD AT THE JOB': REPORT

President Donald Trump seated across from Fox News' Peter Doocy

President Donald Trump joined Fox News' Peter Doocy for an interview to kick off the new show "The Sunday Briefing." (Fox News)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Though Trump said he didn’t recall offering Harris that praise, he told Doocy he had "met her a couple of times" and "was always nice to her."

"I thought Kamala would have done a better job than she did in terms of running, because we really won by a lot. And I thought she would have done better," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kamala Harris' kiss and tell book will only hurt her and the party, Democrat says Video

The interview also featured a lighter moment, with Trump helping Doocy record his first TikTok. Trump joked that he was "working very hard" to save the app — and Doocy’s new show.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue