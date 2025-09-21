Trump pushes back on Harris’ book claim he privately praised her as a 'tough, smart customer'

Your Preview Pass expires in 00:00 Sign In with TV Provider close Video Don't have a TV subscription? Sign Up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump rejected former Vice President Kamala Harris’ claim in her new book that he privately praised her during a concession phone call, saying he was cordial but never described her as a "tough, smart customer."

"[I didn't call her that] that I know of, but I was nice to her," Trump told Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy, co-host of the new program, "The Sunday Briefing."

Trump sat down with Doocy for an exclusive interview for the show's debut episode, where he addressed the excerpt explored in a New York Times review of Harris' new book, which chronicles her 2024 campaign run.

KAMALA HARRIS REVEALS WHAT BIDEN TOLD HER JUST BEFORE CRUCIAL DEBATE WITH TRUMP THAT LEFT HER 'ANGRY'

According to the Times, Harris said she urged Trump to help bring the country together but knew in the moment it was "a lost cause."

The review also cited Trump's alleged words: "I am going to be so nice and respectful. You are a tough, smart customer, and I say that with great respect. And you also have a beautiful name. I got use of that name, it’s Kamala."

BIDEN AIDES BLAST HARRIS BOOK EXCERPTS, ADDING VP 'WAS SIMPLY NOT GOOD AT THE JOB': REPORT

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Though Trump said he didn’t recall offering Harris that praise, he told Doocy he had "met her a couple of times" and "was always nice to her."

"I thought Kamala would have done a better job than she did in terms of running, because we really won by a lot. And I thought she would have done better," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The interview also featured a lighter moment, with Trump helping Doocy record his first TikTok. Trump joked that he was "working very hard" to save the app — and Doocy’s new show.