Donald Trump
Published

Trump blasts Prince Harry: 'So disrespectful' to England and 'an embarrassment'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles should have been removed when they left the royal family Trump said

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Trump: Prince Harry is 'whipped,' being 'led around by his nose' Video

Former President Donald Trump sits down with Piers Morgan for 'Piers Morgan Uncensored,' debuting on Fox Nation Monday, April 25.

President Donald Trump, said Prince Harry is an "embarrassment" Queen Elizabeth should have removed his and Meghan Markle's titles when they left the royal family in an interview with Piers Morgan.

"I think she should have said, 'if that's your choice, fine, but you no longer have titles, and frankly, don't come around' -- He has been so disrespectful to the country, and I think he's an embarrassment," Trump told Morgan. 

Donald J. Trump

Donald J. Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Trump also said he believes Harry is "whipped" and is being "led around by the nose." 

"I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen," Trump said.

PIERS MORGAN UNCENSORED PREMIERES ON FOX NATION WITH HEATED TRUMP INTERVIEW

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England. (Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England. (Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images) ( )

The former president, who was interviewed for Morgan's premiere episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" which will be simulcast on Fox Nation and the UK's TalkTV, also predicted that the royal marriage will not last long.

"I've been a very good predictor, as you know, I've predicted almost everything. It'll end – and it'll end bad," Trump said.

Donald Trump and Piers Morgan

Donald Trump and Piers Morgan (Fox Nation)

Fox News' Megan Gallen contributed to this report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 