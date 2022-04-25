Trump blasts Prince Harry: 'So disrespectful' to England and 'an embarrassment'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump, said Prince Harry is an "embarrassment" Queen Elizabeth should have removed his and Meghan Markle's titles when they left the royal family in an interview with Piers Morgan.

"I think she should have said, 'if that's your choice, fine, but you no longer have titles, and frankly, don't come around' -- He has been so disrespectful to the country, and I think he's an embarrassment," Trump told Morgan.

Trump also said he believes Harry is "whipped" and is being "led around by the nose."

"I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen," Trump said.

The former president, who was interviewed for Morgan's premiere episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" which will be simulcast on Fox Nation and the UK's TalkTV, also predicted that the royal marriage will not last long.

"I've been a very good predictor, as you know, I've predicted almost everything. It'll end – and it'll end bad," Trump said.

