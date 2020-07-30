Trump Jr. warns of mainstream media 'working for Democrats' to sell Biden as moderate

The mainstream media is "working for the Democrats" to sell presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as a moderate candidate, Donald Trump Jr. warned Thursday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," the younger Trump explained that Biden is no more than a "puppet of the left" and that the proof is in the pudding of the "Biden-Sanders joint unity communist manifesto plan."

DONALD TRUMP JR.: BIDEN WOULDN'T REDUCE RIOTING AND CRIME -- HE'S CONTROLLED BY LEFT-WING PUPPET MASTERS

"It’s really scary because they’re going to send America into the Dark Ages," he cautioned.

In a recent Fox News op-ed, the eldest Trump son wrote of a lawless future under the former vice president in which the radical left would sow chaos and division on American streets.

"So, the media is trying to do what they do best, which is shill for the Democrats by running Joe Biden as a moderate," he remarked.

Trump Jr. instructed Fox readers to examine Biden's platform on his website.

"It’s by far the most radical agenda in modern history. It's not even questioned. It's on his website," he said. "But, the media’s going to try to get him the best of both worlds.

"They’re going to try to run him as a moderate to people who may be watching this station and others. And then, they’re going to let him run as a radical to those who have lost their minds in America," Trump Jr. continued.

The "reality," according to the president's son, is that his father's opponent has not come out against the "defund the police" rhetoric, is for the integration of suburbs and big cities, is in favor of free health care for illegal immigrants, and for free housing for "criminals coming out of prison."

"The list goes on and on," he exclaimed. "It's insanity.

"But again, the media will do what the Big Tech companies are trying to do. They will try to cover. They will try to shave off some of the message so it's not getting out there. So, it doesn't have the same efficacy when it gets to the people," Trump Jr. asserted.

"And, they are all in this together working for the Democrats," he concluded. "It's not even pretend anymore. They’re just doing it."