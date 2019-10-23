Trump impeachment inquiry a partisan move that will 'destroy the presidency in the future,' Lindsey Graham says

The House Democrats' Trump impeachment inquiry is a partisan measure that could destroy the institution of the presidency, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Graham made the claim Monday, and then told "Hannity" Wednesday he will move a measure to dismiss the impeachment inquiry if it makes it to the U.S. Senate.

"What they're trying to do is drive the president's poll numbers down, impeachment poll numbers up by using basically Star Chamber tactics," he said.

"This is a political move by Democrats that will destroy the presidency in the future. It's illegitimate. I'm going to condemn it. I hope every Republican will join my resolution urging the House to do for President Trump what Newt Gingrich did for President Clinton."

Additionally, Graham claimed the American people are only getting one side of the story due to leaks from the Democratic side of the aisle.

He said the leaks offer the media part of the testimony of witnesses called by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., -- and that those leaks appear to only contain information "detrimental to the president."

Pointing to the closed-door testimony of Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, Graham said the diplomat's opening statement was leaked, but on the other hand, reports Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, grilled Taylor on the subject have been left to second-hand remarks GOP lawmakers.

"How did John Ratcliffe do when it came to cross-examining Bill Taylor?" the South Carolina lawmaker asked.

In addition, Graham responded to former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, who referred to him as a "piece of s---" during a podcast interview.

"Judge me by my enemies," he remarked.

"I will take that all day long."