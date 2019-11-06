Democrats 'don't have the big thing yet' in Trump impeachment inquiry, Kennedy says

The facts and allegations surrounding the Democrats' Trump impeachment inquiry are not breaking through to the American public, according to Fox Business host Kennedy.

Democrats have not revealed "the big thing" that will galvanize the public to their cause, Kennedy claimed Wednesday on "The Five."

Asked by co-host Jesse Watters whether a series of closed-door hearings involving former or current government officials Bill Taylor, Kurt Volker, Gordon Sondland and others are breaking through to the public conscience, Kennedy said they were not.

"It's not -- because you don't have the big thing yet," she said.

"If you have a bunch of little things, people lose track of names, they lose track of conversations, and they lose track of timelines, and that is the fault of the Democrats who stretched this out in the wrong way."

Kennedy suggested the Democrats should have waited to begin their inquiry until they were prepared to vote on formalizing the inquiry.

That move, she said, would have put all of the details out in the open at the same time.

"A lot of people have already testified," she said, predicting the public hearings scheduled to be chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., next week will turn into a public spectacle.

"All you're going have is Republicans and Democrats acting like show ponies just trying to out-jazz-hands each other to play 'Gotcha' with the various witnesses."

However, she also offered criticism for some of the figures on President Trump's team, claiming former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has "gone rogue."